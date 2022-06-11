Treatment for Spurs: Stretches, Medicines (and Other Options)

Treatment for heel spurs helps relieve symptoms of pain and difficulty walking caused by the spur rubbing against the plantar fascia, so it is recommended to wear soft shoes with an orthopedic insole to better support the foot and prevent the spur from causing pressure. excessive, relieving the pain.

The spur is the formation of a bone callus that happens due to stiffness of the foot and fascia, which is also related to excess weight, and having to remain standing for a long time or in the same position. Treatment with exercises, stretching and physiotherapy are indicated and achieve great results bringing pain relief in most cases.

Treatment options for calcaneal spurs

Check out everything you can do to relieve spur pain:

1. Stretches

Some plantar fascia stretching exercises, such as pulling your toes up for 20 seconds or rolling your foot on top of a tennis ball, can be used to improve the elasticity of the fascia and prevent it from putting too much pressure on the spur. , relieving the pain. You can also step on the end of the step of the ladder and force the heel down, keeping the sole of the foot and leg stretched.

2. Medicines

When the pain takes a long time to go away, it is recommended to consult an orthopedist to prescribe anti-inflammatory drugs such as Acetaminophen or Naproxen, which reduce inflammation at the site of the spur, facilitating walking and faster pain relief. Medicines should not be taken without a doctor’s prescription and it should be remembered that the medicines only relieve the pain and do not eliminate the cause of the spur, and this does not cure the spur, so it is important to follow other treatments.

3. Massage

For foot massage, a good foot moisturizer or sweet almond oil can be used. You can massage your foot yourself, but it’s more relaxing when someone else does the massage. Another type of massage that may be indicated is the transverse massage performed exactly on top of the pain site, rubbing the site.

You can also use ointments such as Cataflan, Reumon Gel, Calminex or Voltaren to massage the sole of the foot daily after bathing or soaking the foot in cold water, for example. At the compounding pharmacy it is also possible to order an anti-inflammatory ointment that can heat up when applied daily.

Pressing while sliding your thumb over the sole of your foot is also a great form of treatment to heal a spur. See more tricks you can do at home in this video:

4. Use Insole

Using a silicone insole is a good strategy to reduce the pressure of the body’s weight on the painful area. The ideal is to use an insole that has a ‘hole’ exactly where the spur is located, so that the entire sole of the foot is well supported and the painful region is not in contact with the insole or the shoe. However, this insole should not be used for life, it is only needed for the duration of the treatment.

Another type of insole that can be used is one that forces the curve of the foot, which is present in some hiking or running shoes.

foot stretching exercise Foot sole massage

5. Do Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy for heel spurs includes the use of electrotherapy and application of ice to reduce inflammation of the tissue around the spur, relieving pain when walking. Some examples of what can be done in physical therapy are:

Ultrasound with neutral gel or with anti-inflammatory property;

Laser to help deflate and heal inflamed tissues;

Crochet technique or deep transverse massage that may cause some discomfort, but release the fascia;

Use of a night splint on the foot, which immobilizes the ankle and stretches the plantar fascia;

Exercises to encourage optimal foot curvature and fascia mobilization.

Physiotherapy can be performed 3 to 4 times a week, until symptoms are eliminated.

6. Acupuncture

The needles used in acupuncture are also a good form of alternative treatment. Each session can be done once a week and brings pain relief and control.

7. Shockwave Therapy

This equipment can be used to fight spurs, bringing pain relief with minimal risks and side effects. The treatment lasts 5-10 minutes, and 2-4 treatments are required, performed once a week. Understand how shock wave treatment is done.

8. Surgery

Surgery for heel spurs is used in the most severe cases to release the plantar fascia and remove the spur, definitively relieving the pain. However, being a surgery, there are some side effects that can arise, especially tingling in the heel area.

After surgery, to avoid complications, it is recommended to rest for at least 2 weeks and keep the foot elevated with pads so that it is above the level of the heart, preventing it from becoming swollen and delaying healing. In addition, you should only start putting weight on the heel after medical advice, and you should start walking with the help of crutches. Learn how to use crutches correctly.

Does spur have a cure?

Once the spur has formed, no treatment will be able to eliminate it completely and that is why it is common for the pain to appear from time to time, whenever the person is careless and wears very hard shoes or is very barefoot, spending many hours of the day standing. The only way to eliminate this bone formation is through surgery, where the bone can be scraped off by the surgeon. However, if the factors that led to the development of the spur are not addressed, it may reappear.