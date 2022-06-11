5 home remedies for kidney stones

Some home remedies can be used to treat kidney stones, for example, taking chara stone tea or hibiscus tea, as they have diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties that fight inflammation caused by the passage of these stones through the urinary tract.

Another home treatment option is black mulberry leaf tea which also has diuretic properties and can be used as a complementary treatment for kidney stones, as well as lemon juice.

Ideally, these remedies should always be used under the supervision of a doctor or with the knowledge of a herbalist. In addition, it is advisable to buy the plants in health food stores, to avoid confusing them with other similar plants. Home treatment for kidney stones should also be complemented with a proper diet. Here’s how to make the right diet for kidney stones.

1. Stonebreaker tea

The stone-breaker plant, scientifically known as Phyllanthus niruri, It is used to treat kidney stones as it reduces the growth of crystals that form kidney stones and reduces the growth of existing kidney stones.

Ingredients

1 liter of water;

20 g of stone cracker extract.

mode of use

To prepare the tea it is necessary to boil the water and then add the medicinal plant. Let it rest for 15 minutes, then strain and drink. You can drink this tea up to 3 times a day. Learn more about the benefits of chara stone tea.

2. Black mulberry tea

Black mulberry contains substances known as flavonoids, which have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, and this medicinal plant also has diuretic properties that help in the elimination of kidney stones.

Ingredients

15 g of dried black mulberry leaves;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

Place the leaves in boiling water and let stand for 15 minutes. Then strain and drink the tea 4 times a day.

3. Java tea

The medicinal plant popularly known as java and scientifically as Orthosiphon aristatus It is widely used to treat kidney stones and urinary infections, mainly due to the anti-inflammatory property it has.

Ingredients

6 g of dried java leaves;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

To prepare the tea, place the dried java leaves in boiling water and let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes, then filter. Afterwards, it is recommended to drink the tea 2 to 3 times a day.

4. Lemon juice

Lemon contains a compound called citrate, which helps break down the calcium deposits that form kidney stones, so it can be used to eliminate and slow the growth of these stones.

Ingredients

1 whole lemon;

500 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Squeeze the lemon directly into the water, which can be chilled for a more pleasant taste. The ideal is not to put sugar, but if it is necessary to sweeten the recommended thing is to add a little honey.

5. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus is a plant that can be used to treat kidney stones, as it has a diuretic property, that is, it increases urinary frequency. This plant also helps to reduce crystal deposition in the kidneys.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of dried hibiscus;

1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

To make hibiscus tea, boil the water and then add the dried hibiscus, let it rest for 15 minutes, strain and drink afterwards. This tea can be consumed up to 4 times a day. See other benefits of hibiscus and how to use it.

