6 homemade juices for poor blood circulation

An excellent home remedy for blood circulation is orange juice with grapefruit, which should be consumed especially by people with a family history of heart disease. The vitamin C present in this juice, when consumed in ideal amounts, acts at the level of the blood vessels and also helps to prevent the hardening of the arteries.

Other foods rich in vitamin C, which are also indicated to improve blood circulation are pineapple, strawberry, kiwi, vegetables such as celery, beet leaves and parsley also help to improve circulation because they help to deflate, improving the passage of blood through the arteries. .

1. Orange juice with parsley

Ingredients

3 oranges

1 tangerine

1 cucumber with peel

1 tablespoon of parsley

Preparation mode

Blend everything in a blender and then everything else, without straining. Ideally, this juice should be taken at least 3 times a week, so that it has the desired protective effect.

2. Carrot juice with celery

Ingredients

3 carrots

1 glass of water

1 celery stalk with or without leaves

Preparation mode

Blend everything in a blender, strain and sweeten to taste. Take it every day for breakfast or mid-afternoon.

3. Pineapple Juice with Ginger

Ingredients

5 slices of pineapple

1 cm of ginger root

1 glass of water

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients in the blender or if you can, just pass the pineapple and ginger through the centrifuge and drink the juice afterwards, without having to add the water. Drink this juice after dinner.

4. Watermelon juice with lemon

Ingredients

1 whole watermelon

1 lemon juice

Preparation mode

Make a hole in the top of the watermelon so that the mixer fits inside and use it to crush all the pulp. Strain this pure juice and then add the lemon juice and stir well. Drink this juice throughout the day.

5. Passion fruit with cabbage

Ingredients

5 passion fruit

1 kale leaves

2 glasses of water

sugar to taste

Preparation mode

Blend everything in a blender, strain and drink 3 to 4 times a day.

6. Beetroot juice with orange

An excellent home remedy to improve circulation is beetroot juice with orange. Beetroot has high quality iron, which is essential for building red blood cells, thus improving circulation, decreasing symptoms of weakness and preventing anemia. Despite its benefits, beet juice should be taken in moderation, 30 to 60 ml of juice is enough.

Ingredients

2 beets

200 ml of orange juice

Preparation mode

Place the raw beetroot together with the orange juice in the blender and beat at moderate speed for approximately 1 minute. After this procedure, the juice is ready to be drunk.