3 teas to improve blood circulation

There are teas that can help improve blood circulation by strengthening blood vessels, stimulating lymphatic circulation and reducing swelling.

Some examples of teas that can help improve circulation are:

1. Carqueja tea

A great home remedy to improve circulation is carqueja tea. Carqueja is a medicinal plant that has properties that help reduce the accumulation of fat in the arteries, as well as helping to treat poor digestion, obesity and constipation.

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons of carqueja leaves;
  • 1 liter of water.

Preparation mode

The carqueja leaves must be chopped and taken to the fire for 30 minutes. After the leaves are boiled, the tea can be strained and is ready and should be drunk every 2 hours, 5 times a day.

2. Melilot tea

Meliloto is indicated for the treatment of various venous diseases, because it helps to stimulate lymphatic circulation, reducing swelling.

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon of aerial parts of honeydew;
  • 150 ml of water.

Preparation mode

Boil the water and add the herbs, letting it rest for about 10 minutes. You should drink 2 to 3 cups of this tea a day.

3. Horse Chestnut Tea

Horse chestnut tea has properties that strengthen the walls of the veins, improving circulation, decreasing swelling and preventing varicose veins.

Ingredients

Preparation mode

Boil the water, add the horse chestnut and let it rest for about 10 minutes. Let it cool, strain and drink 3 cups a day, after meals.

Always consult a doctor.

