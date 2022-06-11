Prolactinoma: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Prolactinoma is a benign tumor located in the pituitary gland, more specifically in the pituitary gland that leads to increased production of prolactin, which is a hormone responsible for stimulating the mammary glands to produce milk during pregnancy and breastfeeding. The increase in the amount of prolactin characterizes hyperprolactinemia, which can lead to the appearance of some symptoms such as irregular menstruation, absence of menstruation, infertility and impotence, in the case of men.

Prolactinoma can be classified into two types according to their size in:

microprolactinoma which has a diameter smaller than 10 mm;

which has a diameter smaller than 10 mm; macroprolactinomawhich has a diameter equal to or greater than 10 mm.

The diagnosis of prolactinoma is made through the measurement of prolactin in the blood and the results of imaging tests such as magnetic resonance and computed tomography. Treatment should be recommended by the endocrinologist or neurologist according to the characteristics of the tumor, and the use of drugs to regulate prolactin levels and relieve symptoms is indicated.

prolactinoma symptoms

The symptoms of prolactinoma are related to an increase in the amount of circulating prolactin, which may include:

Production of breast milk even if you are not pregnant or have recently given birth;

Irregular menstruation or absence of menstruation,

Infertility;

Impotence, in the case of men;

Decreased sexual desire;

Breast enlargement in men.

Although the increase in the amount of prolactin is related to prolactinoma, it can also happen due to other conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome, hypothyroidism, stress, during pregnancy and breastfeeding, kidney failure, liver failure or due to some medications. Learn more about the causes of hyperprolactinemia.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of prolactinoma is initially made by checking the amount of circulating prolactin and the values ​​may vary according to the type of prolactinoma:

In the case of microprolactinoma prolactin values ​​are between 50 and 300 ng/dL;

prolactin values ​​are between 50 and 300 ng/dL; In the case of macroprolactinomathe prolactin values ​​are between 200 and 5000 ng/dL.

In addition to the measurement of circulating prolactin, the doctor usually indicates the performance of computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging in order to verify the characteristics of this tumor. Bone densitometry and echocardiography may also be requested in order to see if there is damage related to the increase in the amount of circulating prolactin.

See how the prolactin test is done and how to understand the result.

treatment for prolactinoma

Treatment for prolactinoma is aimed at decreasing symptoms and restoring fertility, as well as regulating circulating prolactin levels and controlling tumor growth and development. The first line of treatment indicated by the endocrinologist is with drugs such as Bromocriptine and Cabergoline.

When prolactin levels are not regularized, the doctor may recommend surgery to remove the tumor. In addition, if the person does not respond to drug treatment, radiotherapy may be recommended to control the size of the tumor and prevent disease progression.