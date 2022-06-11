Lateral Safety Position (PLS): what it is, how to do it and when to use it

The lateral safety position, or PLS, is an indispensable technique for many first aid cases, as it helps ensure that the victim is not at risk of suffocation if he vomits.

This position should be used whenever the person is unconscious but still breathing, and does not present any life-threatening problems.

Safety lateral position step by step

To place a person in the safety lateral position it is recommended that:

Lay the person on their back and kneel by his side; Remove objects that could hurt the victimsuch as eyeglasses, watches or belts; Stretch out the arm that is closest to you and bend itforming a 90º angle, as shown in the image above; Take the hand of the other arm and pass it over the neckplacing it close to the person’s face; Bend the knee that is furthest away from you; turn the person to the side of the arm that is resting on the floor; Tilt your head back slightlyto facilitate breathing.

This technique should never be applied to people with suspected serious injuries to the spine, such as victims of car accidents or falls from a great height, as this can aggravate possible injuries that exist in the spine. See what to do in these cases.

After placing the person in this position it is important to observe until the ambulance arrives. If at this time the victim stops breathing, he should quickly lie down on his back and start cardiac massage, to keep the blood circulating and increase the chances of survival.

When should you use this position?

The lateral safety position must be used to keep the casualty safe until medical help arrives and therefore can only be used on people who are unconscious but breathing.

Through this simple technique it is possible to ensure that the tongue does not fall into the throat obstructing breathing, as well as preventing possible vomit from being swallowed and aspirated into the lung, causing pneumonia or asphyxia.