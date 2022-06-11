High prolactin: symptoms, causes and treatment

High prolactin, also known as hyperprolactinemia, is a condition characterized by the increase of this hormone in the blood, which is normally related to the stimulation of milk production by the mammary glands during pregnancy, regulation of female hormones related to ovulation and menstruation, and relaxation after orgasm, in the case of men.

Thus, high prolactin can happen in both men and women and can be a consequence of pregnancy, polycystic ovary syndrome, stress or pituitary tumor, for example, and can cause symptoms that can vary according to the cause.

It is important that the general practitioner, gynecologist or urologist be consulted as soon as signs and symptoms indicative of hyperprolactinemia appear, so that it is possible to confirm the diagnosis, identify the cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

Symptoms of high prolactin

Symptoms of high prolactin can vary from man to woman and also depending on the cause of the increased levels of prolactin in the blood. However, in general, the main signs and symptoms of hyperprolactinemia are:

Decreased libido;

Change in the menstrual cycle, in which the woman may have irregular or absent menstruation;

erectile dysfunction;

Infertility;

Osteoporosis;

Breast enlargement in men;

Decreased testosterone level and sperm production.

High prolactin is usually identified by the gynecologist, urologist or general practitioner by evaluating the person’s symptoms, health history and performing the measurement of this hormone in the blood.

Hyperprolactinemia is considered when prolactin levels are higher than 29.2 ng/mL, in the case of non-pregnant women and outside the breastfeeding period, and above 20 ng/mL in the case of men, and the reference value may be vary between laboratories. Learn more about the prolactin test and how to understand the result.

Main causes

Prolactin is a hormone naturally produced during pregnancy and its function is to stimulate the mammary glands to produce milk, and this increase is considered normal, in addition to an increase close to the menstrual period. However, other situations that can lead to an increase in prolactin and that should be investigated and treated according to the doctor’s advice are:

Thyroid changes, especially hypothyroidism;

Polycystic ovary syndrome;

Side effect of some medications, such as antidepressants and anticonvulsants;

Stress;

Addison’s disease;

Exposure to radiation in the head region;

Head or chest surgery or trauma to these sites;

Intense physical exercise.

In addition, it is common that changes in the pituitary gland, especially nodules or tumors, lead to increased levels of prolactin and other hormones, because this endocrine gland is responsible for regulating hormone production. Thus, when there is a change in this gland, there is dysfunction in the production of some hormones, including prolactin.

how is the treatment

Treatment for high prolactin typically varies based on the cause of the increased levels of this hormone and is aimed at controlling and relieving signs and symptoms, as well as controlling prolactin levels in the blood.

Thus, when the increase in prolactin is due to the use of hormonal drugs, for example, the doctor may recommend discontinuing the drug, changing or changing the dose. In the case of tumors, surgery to remove the tumor may be indicated, followed by chemotherapy sessions.

When the increase in prolactin happens due to pregnancy, no treatment is necessary, because this increase is considered normal and necessary for enough milk to be produced to breastfeed the baby. In this case, prolactin levels decrease as breastfeeding takes place.

In addition, when hyperprolactinemia results in sexual dysfunction, especially in men, or causes weakening of the bones, dysregulation of the menstrual cycle or changes in some body functions, the use of specific drugs for these situations may be indicated.