Prolactin test: what it is for and how to understand the result

The prolactin test is done with the aim of checking the levels of this hormone in the blood, being important during pregnancy to know if the mammary glands are being properly stimulated to produce adequate amounts of breast milk.

Although it is often indicated during pregnancy, the prolactin test can also be indicated for men to investigate the cause of erectile dysfunction or infertility, for example, and non-pregnant women to assess whether there is any change in the production of this hormone that may interfere in the concentration of female hormones related to the menstrual cycle or in the investigation of polycystic ovary syndrome.

what is it for

The prolactin test aims to check the levels of prolactin in the blood, being mainly indicated when the person has signs and symptoms indicative of low or high prolactin, such as alteration in the menstrual cycle, decreased libido and erectile dysfunction, in the case of men. In these cases, the doctor may recommend performing other tests to identify the cause of the change and, thus, indicate the most appropriate treatment.

In addition, the examination of prolactin in women also serves to find out if there is adequate production of milk during pregnancy, as this hormone is responsible for stimulating the mammary glands to produce breast milk.

How to understand the result

Reference values ​​for prolactin may vary according to the laboratory in which it is performed and the method of analysis, so it is important to pay attention to the reference values ​​indicated in the test result. In general, the reference values ​​for prolactin are:

Non-pregnant and non-breastfeeding women: 2.8 to 29.2 ng/ml;

2.8 to 29.2 ng/ml; pregnant women: 9.7 to 208.5 ng/ml;

9.7 to 208.5 ng/ml; Post menopausal women: 1.8 to 20.3 ng/ml;

1.8 to 20.3 ng/ml; Men: below 20 ng/mL.

When prolactin is above 100 ng/mL the most common cause is the use of drugs or the presence of micro tumors, and when the values ​​are above 250 ng/mL it is probably a larger tumor. If there is a suspicion of a tumor, the doctor may choose to repeat the prolactin test every 6 months for 2 years, after which only 1 test per year to check for any changes.

What can high prolactin be

High prolactin occurs mainly during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and is considered normal and therefore does not require treatment. In addition, it is common that close to the menstrual period, a woman may observe a slight increase in the concentration of prolactin in the blood, which is also considered normal. However, other situations can increase prolactin levels and lead to symptoms.

Thus, some situations that can increase prolactin levels and that should be investigated so that the need for treatment can be evaluated are hypothyroidism, use of antidepressant or anticonvulsant drugs, practice of intense or excessive physical activity, polycystic ovary syndrome or presence of nodules or tumors on the head. Learn about other causes of high prolactin and how to treat it.

What can low prolactin be

Low prolactin can happen as a result of the use of some medications or gland dysfunction related to hormone production, and the doctor may only indicate measures that help increase the levels of this hormone in the blood.

Although low prolactin is not often a cause for concern, when it is checked during pregnancy it is important that the doctor is consulted so that it can be possible to stimulate the production of prolactin so that there is an increase in breast milk production.