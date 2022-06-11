Pasty diet: what it is, how to make it and menu

The pasty diet has a soft consistency and, therefore, is indicated, mainly, after surgeries in the digestive system, such as gastroplasty or bariatric surgery, for example. In addition, this diet facilitates the entire process of digestion because it reduces the effort of the intestine to digest food.

In addition to cases of surgery, this diet is also used in patients with difficulties in chewing or swallowing food due to inflammation or wounds in the mouth, use of dental prosthesis, severe mental retardation or in case of diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). , for example.

Foods allowed on the soft diet

The foods allowed in the soft diet are cereals, fruits and vegetables without shells, eggs, fish or poultry meat that can be pureed, blended or mashed, such as:

Cornstarch, oatmeal or cream of rice porridges;

Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots or fruit and vegetable juice;

All fruit in the form of puree, without skin or strained fruit juice;

Milk, whipped yogurt, mashed cottage cheese or ricotta;

Meat, fish and poultry in the form of pureed or shredded, without skin;

Soft scrambled or poached eggs, in the form of puree;

Gelatin, ice cream, jelly, honey, pudding;

Butter, sour cream, olive oil and coconut oil.

The soft diet is more attractive and better tolerated when the foods are put into the soft consistency separately, rather than all mixed together.

Forbidden foods on the soft diet

The prohibited foods in the soft diet are hard, crunchy and dry foods. Some examples are dried fruits such as chestnuts and peanuts, coconut, cookies and foods that are difficult to digest, such as breaded, fried or embedded foods, such as sausage, sausage and ham.

Yogurt with pieces of fruit, fruit with pomace and peel, raw leafy vegetables and foods with seeds are also not recommended. See more about Food after bariatric surgery.

Pasty diet menu

The following table provides an example of a 3-day soft diet menu:

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast oatmeal porridge 1 natural yogurt blended with fruit and 1 tablespoon of peanut butter avocado vitamin Morning snack 1 banana, mashed with 1 tablespoon of peanut butter 1 glass of juice 1 cooked apple Lunch dinner minced beef soup in a blender mashed potatoes with shredded fish and mashed boiled carrots + 1 glass of juice rice in porridge, bean broth and shredded chicken + gelatin Afternoon snack 1 yogurt + 1 hard-boiled egg papaya vitamin couscous dissolved in milk + 1 boiled egg

The amount and type of food to be added to the soft diet varies with each case, and ideally, this diet should be accompanied by a health professional, such as a nutritionist.

Bread Pudding Recipe

Bread pudding is simple to make and can be used in snacks, for example.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 dessert spoon of sugar

1 pinch of salt

1 slice of sliced ​​bread

half cup of milk

1 egg lightly beaten

2 drops of vanilla essence

Preparation mode:

Mix cinnamon and sugar. Grease a small form with a little butter or oil. Sprinkle the cinnamon and sugar mixture on the bottom of the mold and add the chopped bread. In another container, mix the milk with the egg, vanilla and salt. Then pour the mixture over the bread, mixing well. Place this mixture in the mold and bake in a bain-marie for approximately 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from the center of the pudding.

Vegetable and chicken cream

This cream is easy to digest and can be used for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

3 medium potatoes

2 manioc or baroa potatoes

2 small carrots

1 small onion

500 g shredded chicken breast

green smell

Olive oil

3 cloves of garlic

salt to taste

Grated cheese or shredded mozzarella (optional)

Preparation mode:

Peel and cut the vegetables. Place the oil and garlic in a pressure cooker, then add the chopped vegetables and the onion cream. Cover with boiling water until the vegetables are completely covered and the pan is covered.

Leave under pressure for 8 minutes and remove. After opening the pan, remove the vegetables with the broth and hit the blender for 2 minutes.

In a pan, sauté the chicken breast with salt to taste, olive oil and onion. Pour the broth over the chicken and stir well, turning off the heat and sprinkling green smell over the top. If necessary, beat the mixture with the chicken in the blender as well. Serve immediately with grated cheese (optional).

Banana Smoothie

Banana smoothie can be used as a cold and refreshing snack that also kills the sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

1 slice of mango

1 pot of natural yogurt

1 frozen banana in slices

1 tablespoon of honey

Preparation mode:

Remove the banana from the freezer and let it lose its ice for about 10 to 15 minutes, or place the frozen slices in the microwave for 15 seconds to make it easier to beat. Blend all ingredients in a blender or with a hand mixer.