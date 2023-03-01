PF launches operation to repress conflicts in Rio Grande do Sul indigenous land

The Federal Police (PF) launched this Wednesday (1st) an operation to repress conflicts in the Cacique Doble Indigenous Land, in Rio Grande do Sul, motivated by the existence of rival groups within the same community.

The steps take place in the indigenous land and in the municipality of São José do Ouro and have 180 federal and military police. Six preventive arrest warrants and 18 search and seizure warrants are served.

According to the PF, the operation originated from the investigation of attempted murders in the community in August 2022. One of the cacique’s nephews was shot in the leg.

“From that fact, a series of actions of extreme violence perpetrated by the leadership of TI and its supporters against the opposing group began, with indigenous people having their houses stoned and being expelled from their homes, imprisonment of opponents and attacks with firearms that resulted in three indigenous people being shot and hospitalized,” the corporation said in a statement.

According to investigations, other indigenous people were persecuted and punished with the aim of preventing them from giving testimony to the courts. “The Federal Police carried out a survey of the crime scene and a series of diligences that confirmed the criminal practices and indicated the permanent persecution of the chief’s opponents and the high risk of new violent conflicts”, said the PF.

The PF’s actions seek to hold suspects accountable for criminal acts “and provide conditions for appeasement and unification of the leaders of the upper and lower parts of the Indigenous Land, which make up the same community.”