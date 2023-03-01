Russian forces intensify fighting in Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “the intensity of fighting is increasing” around the eastern city of Bakhmut and that Russia “does not count” the troops it sends to the region.

“The greatest difficulties, as before, are in Bakhmut. Russia does not count its men, constantly sending them to attack our positions. The intensity of the fighting only increases,” Zelenskiy said. Before the start of the war a year ago, Bakhmut had around 70,000 inhabitants. Thousands of residents remain inside the city, which is in ruins.

The Russian state agency RIA released, this Tuesday (28), video showing a Russian Su-25 fighter jet over Bakhmut.

Zelenskiy also said that Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut, but not at any price. He acknowledged that the situation was “tense and difficult” for Ukrainian troops in the region.

On Saturday (25), the head of the Wagner group (a paramilitary organization of Russian origin), Yevgeni Prigojine, claimed the conquest of the town of Laguidne, north of Bakhmut.

Over the past year, the Russians have managed to cut off several key routes for resupplying Ukrainian troops.

The capture of the small town by Russian forces could pave the way for the conquest of the last urban centers in the province of Donetsk.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Moscow is open to peace talks, but that Ukraine and its Western allies must accept the annexation of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions by Russia, following the September 2022 referendums, which most Western countries deemed illegal.

Although most attacks by Moscow troops centered on Bakhmut and elsewhere in Donetsk, the Ukrainian military reported that its forces had repelled 85 Russian attacks on various frontline locations.

In his usual nightly address, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces were in control to the north and along the border.

“We are preparing the return of soldiers to active actions for the liberation of our land. We remind you that our objective is completely fair, and we are getting closer to its realization every day”.

Today, air warning sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital and in the Mykolaiv region. In Kharkiv province, two people were injured in Chuhuiv during shelling by Russian troops.

