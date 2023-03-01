Inflation by the IPC-S is 0.34% in February

The Weekly Consumer Price Index (IPC-S) recorded inflation of 0.34% in February this year. The rate is lower than that of January (0.80%). According to the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the IPC-S accumulates 4.66% in 12 months.

The fall from January to February was driven by four of the eight groups of expenses surveyed, including food, which fell by 0.51 percentage points (pp), changing from 0.48% in January to -0.03% in February.

The groups education, reading and recreation (-4.08 pp), with a decrease from 3.28% to -0.80%, transport (-0.49 pp), falling from 0.92% to 0.43% and communication (-0.06 pp), changing from 0.73% to 0.67%.

Food and health go up

At the same time, four groups had an increase in the rate from January to February: housing (0.34 pp), changing from 0.26% to 0.60%, clothing (0.44 pp), going from -0.08 % to 0.36%, health and personal care (0.42 pp, from 0.42% to 0.84%) and miscellaneous expenses (0.04 pp), rising from 0.97% to 1.01 %.

The IPC-S calculates, on a weekly basis, the variation in prices over a period of one month, in seven capitals: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador.