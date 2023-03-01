Union of Maricá, Sereno and Acari parade in Sapucaí in 2024

The samba schools União de Maricá and Sereno de Campo Grande were champions of the Silver Series (third division) of Rio’s carnival. União do Parque Acari won the runner-up overall. With that, the three associations advanced to the Série Ouro (second division). The calculation of the result took place yesterday (28).

This year, 32 samba schools participated in the Silver Series and paraded on Avenida Ernani Cardoso, in Cascadura, in the northern part of the city of Rio. União de Maricá won the title of best school on Friday (24), Sereno de Campo Grande won the title on Saturday (25), while União do Parque Acari was runner-up overall.

As the Série Ouro parades on Avenida Marquês de Sapucaí (Sambódromo), in the center of the city, the three schools will be, next year, on the Passarela do Samba, where the Special Group (first division) associations also perform.

In the Ouro Series, the three will join Império Serrano (last placed in the Special Group) and the other 12 schools that remained in the group: Unidos de Padre Miguel, Inocentes de Belford Roxo, Império da Tijuca, Acadêmicos de Niterói, União da Ilha do Governador, São Clemente, Estácio de Sá, Unidos de Bangu, Academicos de Vigário Geral, Unidos da Ponte, Arranco do Engenho de Dentro and Em Cima da Hora.

Bronze Series

Also yesterday there was an assessment of the Bronze Series (fourth division) and the Evaluation Group (fifth division). The top finishers in Bronze (champion Fla Manguaça, as well as Tubarão de Mesquita, Barra da Tijuca, Concentra Imperial and Feitiço Carioca) move up to the Silver Series.

The top five in the Evaluation Group move up to the Bronze Series: champions Alegria do Vilar, Império de Brás de Pina, TPM, Império de Nova Iguaçu and Unidos de Cosmos.