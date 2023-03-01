Business confidence rises 0.6 points in February, says FGV

The Business Confidence Index (ICE), measured by the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV), increased by 0.6 points in February this year. With the result, the indicator reached 89.2 points, on a scale of 0 to 200 points, and interrupted a sequence of four consecutive declines.

ICE consolidates the four sectoral confidence indices measured by the FGV: industry, commerce, services and construction.

The Expectations Index, which measures businessmen’s confidence in the future, rose 1.9 points to 87.9 points. The Current Situation Index, which measures the perception of entrepreneurs about the present, dropped 1 point and reached 89.9 points, the lowest level since February last year (88.1 points).

The increase in the ICE in February was driven by trade confidence, which grew by 3 points. Despite the progress, the sector continues to have the lowest confidence index among the four segments surveyed (85.8 points).

The construction sector also rose (0.8 points), which remains the segment with the greatest confidence (94.4 points).

On the other hand, industry retreated 1.1 points and reached 92 points, while services fell 0.4 points and reached 89.2 points.