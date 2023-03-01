Anvisa authorizes clinical trial of tetravalent influenza vaccine

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the start of the phase III clinical trial of the tetravalent influenza vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute. “The study aims to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity and consistency of the immune response in vaccine batches”, informed Anvisa.

In 2019, the agency had already authorized the clinical trial for the initial version of the vaccine’s clinical protocol. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the trial only started in 2021. In 2022, Butantan communicated the interruption of the study, before having completed the necessary number of participants.

The trivalent influenza vaccine from the Butantan Institute is already used in the campaigns of the National Vaccination Program of the Ministry of Health. The dose consists of the fragmented and inactivated influenza virus, containing the A strain (H1N1), the A strain (H3N2) and the B strain (Victoria and Yamagata lineage).

The production process of the tetravalent vaccine, according to Anvisa, is similar to that of the trivalent vaccine. However, while one of the trivalent vaccines contains the B virus (Yamagata strain – TIV-Y-IB) and the other contains the influenza B virus (Victoria strain – TIV-V-IB), the tetravalent vaccine contains both strains of the B strain in the same formulation.

“It is expected to obtain a vaccine analogous to the trivalent one, but with additional protection against a second B strain, determined seasonally by the World Health Organization. The addition of the second B strain of influenza (fourth strain in the vaccine) occurred in the transition from the seasonal bivalent to the trivalent vaccine following the H1N1 influenza pandemic,” the agency reported.