Mega-Sena draws this fourth prize estimated at BRL 9 million

The six dozens from the 2,569 contest will be drawn today (1st) at 8 pm (Brasília time) at Espaço da Sorte, located at Avenida Paulista, nº 750, in São Paulo. The prize for the main track is accumulated and estimated at R$ 9 million.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets across the country or online. The value of a single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.

According to Caixa, if a gambler wins the main prize and invests the entire amount in savings, he will receive BRL 60,800 in income in the first month.

Proof

Caixa lotteries do not recognize bets without the proper voucher, printed in lottery stores, issued by the Loterias Caixa application or Loterias Caixa Portal.