Music at the Museum opens the program for International Women’s Day in Rio

In honor of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, the Music at the Museum project will present all concerts of the month with women. “The whole month only female musicians, works preferably composed by women or, then, with a woman’s name’, said the director and creator of the project, Sergio da Costa e Silva.

The program begins this Wednesday (1st), at 12:30 pm, at the Banco do Brazil Cultural Center in Rio de Janeiro (CCBB RJ), with pianist Aleida Schweitzer, who will play international classics. All concerts are free.

On Sunday (5), the program dedicated to women will be interrupted to honor the composer Heitor Villa-Lobos, whose birthday gave rise to the National Day of Classical Music. There will be show special at Casa de Cultura Eva Klabin, in Lagoa, from 5 pm.

During the special Villa-Lobos concert, the public will be able to appreciate works by the Brazilian maestro in the interpretation of musicians Adriana Kellner, Cecília Guimarães, Ezequiel Peres, Fernanda Cruz and Maria Helena de Andrade. Admission is free, tickets can be collected at the venue one hour before the concert, but subject to capacity and without a reserved seat.

On the 8th, CCBB RJ will be the scene of a great celebration for International Women’s Day. The duo Marina Machado (piano) and Ana Cláudia de Assis (cello) will play Brazilian classics at 12:30 pm. On the 12th, at 1 pm, the Museum of the Republic, located in the Catete neighborhood, will receive the Coral Agora Vaz, conducted by Célia Vaz, from 1 pm. The program will also feature Brazilian classics.

On the 14th, at Paço Imperial, at Praça XV, at 12:30 pm, musician Graça Alan will perform on guitar. On the program, music by Bach, Baden Powell and women composers. On the 15th, at the same time, pianists Georgia Szpilman and Dilia Costa will present to the public Francisco Mignone’s love letters to his Jo, at CCBB RJ. On Sunday (19), the program returns to the Museum of the Republic, at 1 pm, with pianist Deborah Levy, playing Brazilian classics.

Back at CCBB RJ, pianist Fernanda Cruz will present, on the 22nd, The Seasons opus 37 bis, by Tchaikovsky, at 12:30. Then on the 23rd, at 12:30 pm, at the Justice Museum, the pianist Eliane Salek, with songs by Chiquinha Gonzaga, Pixinguinha, Nelson Cavaquinho, Jacob do Bandolim, Cartola, Tom Jobim and Villa-Lobos, and on the 25th, at 6 pm, at the City Palace, in Botafogo, pianist Licia Lucas, with international classics.

On Sunday (26), at 1 pm, at Palácio do Catete, the Women’s Lyric Choir of the Associação de Canto Coral (ACC) is part of the program, conducted by Cláudio Ávila, singing international classics.

On the 28th, the project pays yet another tribute, this time to the centenary of the birth of musician Waldir Azevedo, which took place on January 23rd. Known as the genius of the cavaquinho, Waldir Azevedo is the author of the success little Brazilian. It will be at the Army Museum, at Fort Copacabana, at 6 pm, with Dani Spielman on sax and Sheila Zagury on piano.

To close the program dedicated to women, in Rio de Janeiro, CCBB RJ presents on the 29th, at 12:30 pm, the pianist Miriam Grosman, who will play Schubert, Beethoven, Villa-Lobos, Santoro.

International

Music at the International Museum will have three concerts in the cities of Coimbra, Sintra and Lisbon, in Portugal; and one in Vienna, Austria, also celebrating women’s month. In Coimbra, the concert will take place on the 15th, at 6 pm, at the Machado de Castro Museum, as part of the Portuguese Culture Day; in Sintra, on the 18th, at 6 pm, at Lawrence´s Hotel. In Lisbon, on the 22nd, at the same time, the event will take place at the University of Lisbon. In Vienna, the concert is scheduled for the 30th, at 7 pm, at the Rotschild Palace. Pianist Maria Helena Andrade will perform at all concerts, offering Brazilian music, from classical to chorinho.

In Sao Paulo

Intangible Cultural Heritage of Rio de Janeiro, the Music in the Museum project completed 25 years in 2022. It continues the program The Immortals of Brazilian Music and the International Geniuses, which it has been carrying out since November of last year, in Rio de Janeiro, extolling great works of classical music in the world. Now, the project arrives in São Paulo, where there will be five concerts – three in March and two in April, although not related to the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The first will be at Comunidade Shalom – Sinagoga Masorti de São Paulo, on the 12th, at 6 pm, when Trio Neukomm will perform, formed by Harold Emert, oboe; Marcio Zen, bassoon; and Aleida Schweitzer, piano. In the program, music by Sigismund Neukomm, Austrian composer and pianist who lived and worked in Rio de Janeiro from 1816 to 1821. At the Brazilian court, he was music teacher of Dom Pedro I and Dona.Leopoldina, among other members of royalty.

Also in São Paulo, violinist Alessandro Borgomanero will play on the 14th, at 8 pm, at Galeria Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel. On the program, music by Bach, Almeida Prado, Ricardo Tacuchian, Edino Krieger, Cláudio Santoro, Marcos Salles, Flausino Valle. There will be a third presentation at the Ema Gordon Klabin Cultural Foundation, a Brazilian museum located in the Jardim Europa district. It will be on the 18th, at 5 pm, with Trio Neukomm.

Harp

Sergio da Costa e Silva informed that the Music in the Museum project is also preparing for the 18th RioHarpFestival, in Rio de Janeiro, which will take place from the 1st to the 31st of July this year. The event will be held simultaneously with the seventh edition of the festival in São Paulo and the first edition, in Brasília. All presentations will be at the CCBB in each capital.

The event will bring together harpists from 22 countries. The project director said that, with the festival, Brazil is entering the world harp circuit.

Percussion

To mark International Women’s Day, the CCBB Educativo Rio program promotes on Saturday (11), at 1 pm, a percussion workshop taught by the group Baque de Mulher. The activity starts in the educational room, on the 1st floor of the cultural center, and continues to the Rotunda, on the ground floor.

The Baque de Mulher group was created by teacher Joana Cavalcante, in Recife, and founded and coordinated in Rio de Janeiro by Yabá Tenily Guian, in 2016. It is based on ancestral knowledge of African origin and the appreciation of Afro-Brazilian culture. The workshop will work on female empowerment and women’s social participation, through the dissemination of the culture and traditional languages ​​of maracatu and baque virado.