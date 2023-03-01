STJD of volleyball files complaint against player Wallace

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) of volleyball decided to archive the notice of infringement presented in disfavor of Wallace Souza, informed the athlete’s team, Cruzeiro, in a note.

“In its opinion, the STJD Prosecutor’s Office regrets the athlete’s attitude, but claims that it has not met requirements for a possible sports disciplinary process, and that the only connection with the sport is the fact that Wallace is an athlete. Sada Cruzeiro reiterates that it repudiates and does not condone any act that could mean incitement to violence, and highlights the great responsibility that public figures and examples of sport carry”, says the message released by the team from Minas Gerais.

After the decision, the CBV informed, through its communication department, that “the STJD is an autonomous and independent body in relation to its procedures and decisions, and it is up to the CBV to comply with the decision of the Court’s Attorney, which decided to archive the complaints forwarded by the entity and the AGU”.

“The CBV reiterates that it repudiates any type of violence or incitement to violent acts, incompatible with the values ​​of respect and equality that guide the sport”, said the highest entity of Brazilian volleyball.

COB Suspension

The volleyball player, Olympic champion for the Brazilian national team, was suspended at the beginning of the month, on a precautionary basis, by the Ethics Committee of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) after posting a photo of himself with a 12-gauge gun on his Instagram account hand and open a poll asking: “Would you shoot someone in the face? [presidente da república] Lula with that 12?”.

In the official opinion, the rapporteur-counselor Ney Belo welcomed the representation of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) against Wallace’s conduct, for promoting, in a public way, incitement to crime.

“In the case under analysis, the offenses, the incitement to crime and the threats – even if some of them are veiled since they are put in the form of a question or interpreted because they are an image – were all practiced against the highest authority of the country, which occupies the post due to the democratic and smooth electoral process. Thus, the intervention of the Public Advocacy Office in this case is procedurally justified. Thus, the procedural participation of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) in the requested terms is accepted”, says one of the excerpts from the dispatch signed by Ney Belo.

Sada Cruzeiro, the club that the athlete defends in the current season, removed and suspended the player indefinitely, and demanded that he apologize. After the repercussion of the post, Wallace deleted the publication and apologized, saying that he did not want to “incite violence”.

The COB Ethics Council document also emphasizes the responsibility of Olympic athletes towards society, especially the champions, as their conduct reflects on society: “The Olympic champion athlete exerts influence on all youth, who through sport see in their idols an example to be followed. Teenagers observe the athlete with admiration and respect, and perhaps this is the only position – fiction in cinema safeguarded – where heroes are educational, constructive and do good for the ideals of a people”.