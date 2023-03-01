Paralympic Equestrian: Rodolpho Riskalla wins silver in competition in Qatar

Brazilian Rodolpho Riskalla won a silver and a bronze medal in dressage competitions at the international paralympic equestrian competition Al Shaqab, in Doha (Qatar). The competition, held in an indoor arena, lasted until last Saturday (25).

“The Irish [cavalo do paulista] he was a little scared in the indoor arena, but even so, we achieved impressive results in a high-level competition. We had a very good time during the tests. We have already returned to Europe and we are preparing for the next commitments of the year”, declared, to the press office of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee, the rider, who competes in Grade IV competitions (for athletes with mild impairments in one or two limbs or with moderate visual impairment).

Rodolpho was a conventional equestrian rider until he had parts of his hand and legs amputated because of bacterial meningitis. At Grand Prix B, the Brazilian won silver, surpassed only by North American Kate Shoemaker. In the Grand Prix Freestyle (freestyle), the Brazilian won bronze, behind Kate herself (gold) and Belgium’s Manon Claeys (silver).