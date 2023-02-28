Government resumes working group to combat climate change

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, announced, this Tuesday (28), alongside the special adviser for the Climate of the Government of the United States, John Kerry, the formation of a working group to contain the effects of climate change in Brazil, with a focus on combating deforestation and defending indigenous peoples.

According to the minister, the task force will be made up of representatives from different ministries, seeking to expand the protection of Brazilian biodiversity and the oceans, key issues to curb global warming and contain the emission of greenhouse gases. “We are making a great effort to protect the world‘s forests. And it is fundamental that the developed world helps to protect the forest”, stated Marina Silva.

Initially created in 2015, the working group will now resume and establish priorities for joint actions between the two countries. “Within the update of this agreement with the United States, we will have a work agenda until April, when there will be a meeting at the G20 [grupo que reúne as 20 maiores economias do mundo] to align this transition to a more sustainable, just, fraternal and peaceful world“, said the minister.

For Marina Silva, the great challenge will be to combat the negative effects of climate change without this causing damage in terms of economic and social development.

Kerry, in turn, said that US President Joe Biden is interested in working with Brazil to reverse climate change and has committed to collaborating with the Amazon Fund, which brings together donations from global powers for environmental preservation. The intention of the United States with the resumption of the Amazon Fund is to contribute with climate mitigation projects and with the containment of the increase in global temperature by up to 1.5° C, value recommended by the Paris Agreement.

The high-level working group will prioritize improving dialogue between ministries and working on fair transition and inclusion issues for the decarbonization of the economy. Representatives from the public, private, philanthropic and multilateral sectors will also join the composition of the group to discuss issues related to climate in the G20.

The Amazon Fund is administered by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and is intended to support projects to combat deforestation and encourage conservation of forests in the Amazon region. It was created in 2008 and relies on donations from countries such as Norway and Germany.