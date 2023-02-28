CNJ opens disciplinary process and removes judge Marcelo Bretas from office

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) decided today (28), by 11 votes to 4, to remove federal judge Marcelo Bretas from office, while he is investigated for alleged irregularities in the conduct of cases. The magistrate was responsible for cases of Operation Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro.

Bretas is the target of three disciplinary complaints at the CNJ, which were judged together this Tuesday (28). Unanimously, the councilors decided to open disciplinary administrative proceedings (PAD) against the magistrate.

The complaints that resulted in the PAD are confidential and were tried behind closed doors. Only Bretas’ lawyers were allowed to remain in the room.

One of these cases concerns a complaint by the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), which alleges that there were irregularities in the negotiation of plea bargain agreements approved by the magistrate. In proximity to prosecutors, he would have negotiated terms directly with lawyers, says the OAB.

Another lawsuit was filed by the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, who complained that he was intentionally prejudiced by Bretas in the 2018 election for governor of the state of Rio. At the time, the magistrate was responsible for ratifying the plea bargain involving Paes in an alleged bribery scheme.

The third complaint was filed by the national justice inspector, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, who is investigating possible irregularities in the provision of judicial services under the responsibility of Bretas.

Judge Marcelo Bretas, through his lawyers in the process, denies any wrongdoing. A Brazil Agency tries to contact the defenders to comment on the decision this Tuesday (28).

In 2020, Bretas had the penalty of censorship applied against him, as a result of his overexposure in two public events on the agenda of then-President Jair Bolsonaro.