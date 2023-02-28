Iranian authorities investigate poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls

Hundreds of girls from different schools in Iran have reportedly been poisoned since last November. After downplaying the occurrences, Iranian authorities now believe they were intentional attacks to force the closure of female educational institutions. An investigation has already been opened.

At least 650 female students may have been poisoned with toxic gas. Although there were no serious cases or deaths, many students had symptoms such as breathing difficulties, fatigue, nausea and dizziness. Until now, Iranian authorities had not linked the incidents together, but this week they began investigating them as intentional attacks.

The poisoning cases occurred in three dozen schools, as Iran has been swept by a wave of protests triggered by the death of young girl Mahsa Amini, in September, by the police.

The country’s authorities are now beginning to consider the possibility that the attacks were aimed at closing schools for girls. “It was clear that some people wanted the schools, especially the female ones, closed,” said the Deputy Minister of Health, on Sunday, quoted by international agencies.

“The students do not need any invasive treatment and it is necessary to remain calm,” he explained at a press conference.

Health Ministry spokesman Pedram Pakaieen told Iranian media that the poisoning was not caused by viruses or microbes, but did not specify the source.

The Iranian attorney general announced that the investigation had begun, alleging the “possibility that we are facing criminal and premeditated acts”.

According to the BBC, the first poisoning took place on November 30, with 18 students from the Technical School of Nour, in the city of Qom. Since the incident, dozens of girls’ schools have been attacked in the neighboring province.

Last week, at least 194 girls were poisoned in four schools in the town of Borujerd, in the western province of Lorestan.

Authorities have yet to identify suspects, but recent attacks have raised fears that other girls may have been poisoned just for attending school. Since it is winter in Iran, and temperatures are usually below zero at night, many of the schools are heated with natural gas, which has led to speculation that the poisonings are related to carbon monoxide.

The education minister initially dismissed the reports as rumors, but the affected schools were attended only by women, which began to fuel suspicions that the cases were not accidental.

