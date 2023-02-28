Alexandre de Moraes decides to release another 137 prisoners for coup acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided to release 137 people arrested as a result of the coup acts of January 8, when the headquarters of the Three Powers were vandalized by vandals dissatisfied with the result of the presidential election.

The releases were determined in a series of orders within a process under the secrecy of Moraes’ rapporteur. The Supreme Court confirmed that the decisions order the immediate release of these prisoners. The minister understood that the conduct of these people was less serious, as they were not the main financiers or executors of the acts, and that is why they can respond to the complaint from their states of origin.

In these cases, Moraes decided to replace pre-trial detention with other precautionary measures, such as the use of an electronic anklet, cancellation of passports, prohibition of leaving home at night and on weekends, cancellation of any registration for possession or carrying of weapons, prohibition of communicate with other investigated and weekly presentation to a judge.

According to the decisions, prisoners from Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina are allowed to return to their homes. and São Paulo.

“In analyzing the cases, the minister assessed that the majority have the condition of first offender and underage children, in addition to having already been denounced by the Attorney General of the Republic for incitement to crime and criminal association”, said the Supreme Court, in a note. .

With the decisions, about 800 of the more than 1,400 people arrested in Brasília still remain in the penitentiary system of the Federal District.

* Article amended at 1:28 pm to update the number of released. The total number of people benefited by the measure was 137 and not 102 people, as initially reported.