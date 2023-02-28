Result of the first Sisu 2023 call is now available

The list of those approved in the first selection process of 2023 of the Unified Selection System (Sisu), which brings together vacancies from public institutions of higher education, is now available on the Single Access Portal.

The registration period for those summoned starts this Thursday (2) and runs until March 8. In total, 226,000 vacancies were offered in 128 public institutions in the country, of which 63 are federal universities.

To try for a vacancy, candidates used the 2022 National High School Examination (Enem) score.

Waiting list

Those who were not summoned in the regular call have until March 8 to express interest in the waiting list. The call for candidates by educational institutions is expected to take place from March 13.

Through Sisu, candidates can choose up to two course options. In this edition, the MEC platform had 1,073,024 subscribers, an increase of 1.8% compared to the same edition of the previous year, which had 1,054,474 subscribers.

Check the Sisu schedule: