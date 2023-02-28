French football federation president Noël Le Graët resigns

Noël Le Graët, the controversial president of the French football federation, has resigned amid a harassment scandal, including sexual harassment, and a scathing audit, the federation said on Tuesday.

Le Graët, head of the FFF since 2011, was under pressure amid a legal investigation into alleged sexual and moral harassment and a report commissioned by the sports ministry.

Noël Le Graët a annoncé au Comité exécutif de la Fédération Française de Football sa décision de quitter ses fonctions. — FFF (@FFF) February 28, 2023

This month, the audit concluded that the 81-year-old no longer had “the necessary legitimacy” to manage and represent the sport in France and “highlighted Le Graët’s inappropriate behavior towards women”.

Le Graët, who chaired its last executive committee this Tuesday (28), denied any wrongdoing.

“Noël Le Graët has announced… to the Executive Committee of the French Football Federation his decision to resign from his post,” the FFF said in a statement. “Philippe Diallo, vice president, will act as interim president of the FFF until June 10, 2023, the date of the next federal assembly.”

Le Graët, whose term ends in 2024, has been criticized for extending men’s coach Didier Deschamps’ contract until 2026 and for disparaging comments directed at French playmaker Zinedine Zidane.

The FFF also criticized the audit, arguing that the ministry’s “report (was) based less on objective facts than on assessments that at times led to disproportionate vilification of the agency”.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.