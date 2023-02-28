Consultation of forgotten values ​​is reopened from this Tuesday

With the possibility of verifying values ​​of deceased persons, the consultation of values ​​forgotten in the financial system will be reopened at 10 am this Tuesday (28). Withdrawals will take place from March 7, after 11 months closed.

Interested parties may inquire at site Values ​​Receivable (SVR), managed by the Central Bank (BC). According to the institution, around 38 million individuals and 2 million legal entities have around R$ 6 billion to receive.

The system will have important innovations, such as screen printing and request protocols for sharing on Whatsapp and the inclusion of all types of values ​​provided for in the SVR standard. There will also be a virtual waiting room, which allows all users to make the appointment on the same day, without the need for a schedule by year of birth or foundation of the company.

In addition to these improvements, there will be the possibility of consulting the values ​​of the deceased person, with access to heirs, executors, executors or legal representatives. As with consultations with living people, the system will inform the institution responsible for the amount and the amount range. There will also be more transparency for those with joint accounts. If one of the holders requests the redemption of a forgotten amount, the other, when entering the system, will be able to see the information: such as the amount, date and CPF of the person who made the request.

funding sources

The new phase of the SVR included sources of forgotten resources that were not in last year’s batches. Closed pre- or post-paid payment accounts, closed registration accounts maintained by brokers and distributors, and other resources available at institutions for returns were added.

In addition to these sources, the SVR includes the following amounts, already available for withdrawals last year: closed checking or savings accounts; capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of former members of credit unions; Unsought resources from closed consortium groups; unduly charged fees; and installments or expenses of credit operations unduly charged.

blows

At this stage of the program, the Central Bank advises account holders to be careful with fraudsters who claim to act as intermediaries for alleged redemptions of forgotten amounts. The body clarifies that all the services of Valores Receivable are totally free, that it does not send links nor does it contact you to deal with receivables or to confirm personal data.

The BC also clarifies that only the financial institution that appears in the consultation of the Values ​​Receivable System can contact the citizen. The body asks that no citizen provide passwords and clarifies that no one is authorized to make this type of request.