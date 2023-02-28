Companies have until today to send proof of income

Companies and financial institutions have until this Tuesday (28) to send proof of income for the past year to taxpayers. The reports are used to fill in the 2023 Individual Income Tax (IR) declaration, whose delivery period is scheduled to begin on March 15.

The data does not need to be sent by the Post Office. Companies and financial institutions can send the vouchers by emailto disclose links to be downloaded on the internet or advertised in applications for mobile devices. In the case of federal public servants, the income report can be obtained at site in the SouGov.br application.

The documents serve for the Federal Revenue to cross information and verify if the taxpayer filled in wrong data or evaded tax. The vouchers provided by employers must contain the amounts received by workers in the previous year, as well as detail the amounts deducted for Social Security and Income Tax paid at source. Contributions to the company’s Supplementary Pension and contributions to the collective health plan must be informed, if any.

Vouchers on the Internet

Retirees and pensioners from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) can get the vouchers online. The document is available on the Meu INSS page or on the app of the same name available for Android and iOS systems. The insured must enter the same password to consult the other statements. If you don’t have a password, just follow the steps informed by site.

Individual health plans and pension funds are also required to provide proof, whose data will be used for the taxpayer to deduct the amounts charged in the Income Tax. Banks and brokerages must report the values ​​of all current accounts and all investments. If the taxpayer has an account at more than one institution, he must obtain proof of all of them.

new deadline

Traditionally, the delivery period started on the first working day of March and ended on the last working day of April. Starting this year, however, the statement can be sent from March 15 to May 31. According to the Revenue, the change was necessary so that all taxpayers have access to the pre-filled income tax return on the first day of delivery.

According to the Federal Revenue, as most of the information provided in the pre-filled declaration only reaches the Federal Revenue at the end of February, the Tax Authorities need a deadline to consolidate the data. Because of this, the pre-filled form, which provides more convenience and reduces the chance of errors by the taxpayer, is only provided in mid-March.

delay and errors

If the taxpayer does not receive the reports on time, he should contact the company’s human resources sector or the manager of the financial institution. If the delay persists, the Federal Revenue can be triggered. In case of errors or divergence of data, it is necessary to request a new corrected document.

If you do not receive the correct data before the end of May, the final day for delivery of the declaration, the taxpayer does not need to miss the deadline and be fined. It is possible to send a preliminary version of the declaration and then make the amending declaration.