“Worth the cost”: the lives of people living with rare diseases

About 13 million Brazilians live with some type of rare disease, according to data from the Virtual Health Library (BVS), a repository of information from the Ministry of Health. The difficulty in diagnosing is one of the main obstacles to the routine of these people who consult up to 10 different doctors to reach a “verdict”. This Tuesday (28) is celebrated the World Day for Rare Diseases and to alert society about the matter, the National Radio Agency tells stories of people living with some of these unusual illnesses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rare diseases are defined by the small number of people affected: 65 individuals per 100,000 people. About 8 thousand diseases have already been identified as rare in the world. Diseases are characterized by a wide variety of signs and symptoms, which vary according to the disease, as well as the person affected by the same condition.

For 95% of diseases there is no treatment, leaving only palliative care and rehabilitation services. Despite the set of information available in the Ministry’s repository, the folder itself suffers from a “data blackout”. The sector was restructured by the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and there is a forecast for coordination to take care of the issue, but there is still no appointed person. Questioned by the National Radio Agencythe folder was unable to inform how many people with rare diseases are assisted within the Unified Health System (SUS).

narcolepsy





Ana Braga has narcolepsy, a disease that makes her black out out of nowhere, in the middle of the street, among friends, during a very hectic party or even “in the middle of the good stuff”, as she makes a point of saying. According to her, being narcoleptic also means being judged by those who do not understand the condition.

“When we have a diagnosis of something that, of some disease that discredits us all the time, it’s a mixture of relief, right? Of relief, a momentary joy. I’m not making it up, I’m not making it up. I am not lazy, because sleep has this, this association with laziness, trickery, the person who wants nothing to do with life, but at the same time comes: what now?”, said the retired public servant.

Idiopathic hypersomnia is excessive daytime sleep with or without increased hours of nighttime sleep. In general, patients with the disease have difficulty waking up and, when they wake up, they experience a period of sleep inertia characterized by drowsiness, decreased cognition and motor impairment. Braga founded the Brazilian Association of Narcolepsy and Idiopathic Hypersomnia (ABRANHI) to help people who had or will have similar diagnoses.

“Since the day they read narcolepsy in my report, I never set foot inside my service, the federal public service. The time I was seen as a person, a lazy employee, who slept, who was missing and everything, I could be among the people, I could be included. I could stop and sleep in the middle of the service, I just couldn’t stop and sleep in the middle of my service with the diagnosis of a rare disease called narcolepsy, ”she said.

Ana was compulsorily retired from public service and argues that she could have continued the activity if there had been information about her condition.

“A scheduled nap solves this when the person is medicated, sleep is controlled, you sleep and wake up zero bullets”, he said. “Yes, I was retired due to narcolepsy. I didn’t stand a chance, I didn’t stand a chance of being seen. So, I already went on leave and that leave of no return ”, he added.

Addison's disease





Biologist Adriana Santiago has a daughter who was diagnosed with primary adrenal insufficiency, known as Addison’s disease. The condition causes changes in cortisol levels, a hormone considered to measure stress.

The increase in cortisol in the body can indicate a person’s level of agitation, but those with Addison’s disease have difficulty producing cortisol and, in case of more severe stress, the consequences can be fatal. Among the symptoms is excessive loss of sodium and potassium, which can lead to coma and death.

“I took her to the pediatrician who accompanied her. She said it was my daughter’s trick, that it was the pain of growing up. They even thought it was an appendicitis crisis, but nothing. I was called neurotic”, she recalls. “It took three years to find out what my daughter really had. Every day she was wasting away in front of me, she was disappearing. Every day, several episodes of vomiting. I had to take her to the hospital to put her on a drip. It would stay two, three days well, then everything would come back again”, he completes.

Because it is a disease that usually manifests itself after the age of 30, doctors promptly discarded the hypothesis. Adriana says that a doctor starred in one of the most sadistic scenes she remembers having experienced.

“[A médica] started laughing and called the secretary. She said: ‘look what this mother is saying’ and they started to laugh. [Em seguida], opened a book in front of me and began to read about Addison’s disease. Addison’s disease is usually from the age of 30, but there are cases outside the curve and my daughter was a case outside the curve, “she said.

The medication used to treat the disease is manufactured in Brazil at a cost of approximately R$ 31 cents per capsule. However, people with disease in the adrenal system have suffered from the shortage of medicine in the country.

“Here in Brazil, hydrocortisone is not manufactured. The only place that is manufacturing it is the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo. Initially it was just for their patients. Then they opened it up to more people, but they are not able to absorb the whole of Brazil. And amazingly, this medication is very cheap”, he described.

“Not worth the cost”

Adriana’s daughter, Letícia Santiago, is a medical student and became an active voice on the subject at the university after an unpleasant episode with her classmates.

“In a work in the genetics discipline, they said it was a rare disease and asked whether or not it should be included in the heel prick test. I was writing what they dictated and I got to a part that they said was ‘not worth the cost’ of that disease being included in the heel prick test because it is a rare disease. And I had to write that, which stayed in my mind: ‘what do you mean it’s not worth the cost? Because it’s a life, right? It’s people'”, he described.

According to Instituto Vidas Raras, approximately 72% percent of rare diseases are of genetic origin. The heel prick test can reduce the difficulty of getting the correct diagnosis – and thus improve patients’ quality of life.

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS)





Kaliny Trevezani is a pediatrician and her profession did not prevent her from going through a pilgrimage until she discovered that she had Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a disease with 14 types diagnosed and all associated with genetic conditions.

“As a patient, it was a difficult journey (…) making the diagnosis, the investigation, all of this was a lengthy process. The fact that I am a doctor did not interfere with this process, I went through 17 doctors until I managed to find my diagnosis”, said.

One of the most prevalent symptoms in EDS is fatigue and one of the most disabling ones. The condition, however, has a series of symptoms that make the diagnosis a big puzzle with a thousand pieces. These include joint hypermobility, abnormal scar formation, healing wounds, fragile vasculature, and hyperextensible smooth skin. The skin can be stretched several inches, but returns to normal when released.

“You first have this pain, tiredness, fatigue, depression, anxiety, which is what we usually end up initially thinking about for patients, when most of them end up being monitored, treated by a psychiatrist. But we have the gastrointestinal system affected, we have skin problems, eye problems. Anyway, they end up going to different specialties that don’t talk to each other ”, he pointed out.