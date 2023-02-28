New superintendent of the Federal Police in the DF criticizes terrorist acts

In a ceremony held in the auditorium of the National Institute of Criminalistics, delegate Cezar Luiz Busto de Souza took office this Monday (27) at the Superintendence of the Federal Police (PF) in the Federal District (DF).

In a speech, Souza highlighted that terrorist acts such as those practiced in Brazilia on January 8 will not be tolerated and classified the destruction carried out in Praça dos Três Poderes as regrettable. “The PF resists, and will resist, all attacks and attempts at interference, as it is a State police, with investigative autonomy, impartial and dedicated to defending the interests of the community”, said Souza. The delegate thanked the cooperation between the different public security bodies that acted on the day of the attacks in Brasília.

According to Souza, an important challenge will be the fight against the diversion of public resources and corruption. “The proximity of the management of public resources of such magnitude impels the Federal Police in the DF to be more forceful and attentive. These are crimes that affect society and the state itself.”

In addition, the delegate stressed that police integration will be one of the main guidelines of the PF in the Federal District, under his command. “Without the combined workforce of other institutions, it will not be possible to do good police work.”

Present at the ceremony, the general director of the PF, Andrei Augusto Passos Rodrigues, also spoke about the challenging moment after the anti-democratic attacks in Brasília. “We had an extremely unusual start to the journey, but, thanks to the commitment of our staff, we were able to successfully fulfill our duties, demonstrating that the Federal Police is prepared for the challenges and for acting as a state institution.”

Rodrigues also recalled that the Federal Police does not look at political ideology or any other element of a personal nature, “but seeks to hold accountable those who contributed to the fact, as well as pointing out the innocence of those who do not in relation to the criminal event”. In this context, he stated that the Regional Superintendence of the Federal District was crucial in “proceeding with the largest judicial police operation in the history of the Federal Police.

Profile

Since the beginning of the year, police chief Cezar Luiz Busto de Souza had been superintendent of the Federal Police on an interim basis, after the federal intervenor in public security, Ricardo Capelli, relieved police chief Victor Cesar Carvalho dos Santos from his position.

Between 2012 and 2015, Souza was the representative of the Federal Police on the Ministry of Justice’s National Drug Policy Council. Between 2015 and 2018, he was attached to the Federal Police in the United States, in Washington. In 2019, he was appointed head of the Federal Police station in Maringá, Paraná, a position he held until March 2021.