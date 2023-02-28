Government creates working group to value minimum wage

The federal government created a Working Group for the elaboration of the Minimum Wage Enhancement Policy. Decree 11,420 was published in the Official Gazette this Monday (27).

The collegiate will have representatives from ministries, such as Finance, Planning and Labor; and workers’ unions, such as the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT) and Força Sindical. Researchers from the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) and the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) will help.

The minimum wage is R$1,302, but President Lula promised that the value would rise to R$1,320 starting in May. Cristina Silva works with general services and said that the minimum amount had to be higher:

“With the minimum wage, we can do very little. It’s barely enough to pay rent, do some shopping and pay for water and electricity. [seria] about R$1,800”.

In the Bolsonaro government, the minimum wage was readjusted only by inflation, with no real gain for the worker. Prior to this period, the correction also took into account the GDP of previous years.

Dieese’s sociologist, Adriana Marcolino, regrets that the valuation policy has been interrupted. “This policy guaranteed that the minimum wage would increase, increase in level in relation to the previous period. But even so, this amount is insufficient to meet the needs of a family, in order to guarantee its monthly family budget”

The Working Group will last for 45 days, starting on January 19, 2023, and may be extended once.