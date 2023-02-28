Pedro Raul scores twice and Vasco thrashes Boavista in Carioca

With two goals from Pedro Raul, Vasco thrashed Boavista by 4-1, on Monday night (27) at Estádio de São Januário, in the match that ended the 9th round of the Guanabara Cup of the Carioca Championship. With this result, Cruzmaltino took the third position of the classification with 17 points.

Supported by more than 17,000 fans, Vasco had no difficulty dominating the action from the first minute, not allowing Boavista to create many opportunities. In a context like this, the home team opened the scoring early. In the ninth minute, Alex Teixeira stole the ball from an opponent and found Pedro Raul, who advanced and tapped past goalkeeper Fernando.

And it was from the feet of Alex Teixeira and Pedro Raul that the second goal came out. A little before the break, the number seven Vascaíno sent the ball to the center forward, who, with his back to the goal, dominated the ball before touching it back to the midfielder, who tried twice, the second with his head, to to mark.

At 13 of the final stage, Boavista still sketched a reaction by discounting Di María, who took advantage of a rebound given by goalkeeper Léo Jardim. However, the night really belonged to Vasco, who extended the advantage at 20. Nenê took a corner kick, Equinaldo deflected it and the ball was left for Pumita Rodríguez to hit with great freedom.

And it was still possible for Cruzmaltino to score the fourth with the inspiration of Pedro Raul. The striker took advantage of the wrongly rebounded ball by the opponent’s defense to, at 27 minutes, kick very freely to the back of the net.

Now, Vasco dispute classic with Flamengo, from 18:10 (Brasília time) next Sunday (5) in Maracanã, with an eye on a better placement in the table.