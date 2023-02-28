PGR defends citation of Robinho in the process to serve time in Brazil

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos defended the citation of the former soccer player Robinho in the process of homologation of the sentence of the Italian Justice that condemned him to 9 years of imprisonment for the crime of collective rape, informed the Attorney General of the Republic ( PGR) this Monday (27).

The deputy prosecutor’s statement was sent to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), at the request of the minister reporting the case at the court, Maria Thereza de Assis.

The citation is the first phase of homologation, a process by which the conviction abroad can become valid within the country so that the sentence is served in Brazil.

In the manifestation, Santos assessed that “in the absence of any restrictions on the transfer of the execution of the sentence imposed on Brazilians born abroad, the defendant must be summoned at the addresses indicated to present a defense”.

Robinho’s case raised doctrinal discussion about the possibility of transferring the execution of the sentence imposed on native Brazilians for crimes committed in other countries.

Italy even asked for the extradition of the Brazilian, an action prohibited by the Federal Constitution.

For this reason, Italy entered the STJ, through the Ministry of Justice, with the request for approval of the decision that condemned the player so that the sentence is served in Brazil.

Last Thursday (23), Minister Maria Thereza de Assis determined, in a preliminary examination, the citation of the player in the homologation process and summoned the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to manifest itself.

After the citation, the player’s defense can still file a dispute.

It was not possible to immediately contact Robinho’s defense to comment on the PGR demonstration.

