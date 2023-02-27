Withdrawal of forgotten values ​​resumes on March 7

With the possibility of verifying amounts of deceased persons, the Receivable Values ​​System (SVR) reopens withdrawals on March 7, after being closed for 11 months. From this Tuesday (28), at 10 am, consultations will be reopened at site Receivables, administered by the Central Bank (BC).

According to BC, around 38 million individuals and 2 million legal entities have R$ 6 billion to receive. The system will have important innovations, such as screen printing and request protocols for sharing on WhatsApp and the inclusion of all types of values ​​provided for in the SVR standard. There will also be a virtual waiting room, which allows all users to make the appointment on the same day, without the need for a schedule by year of birth or foundation of the company.

In addition to these improvements, there will be the possibility of consulting the values ​​of the deceased person, with access to heirs, executors, administrators or legal representatives. As with consultations with living people, the system will inform the institution responsible for the amount and the amount range.

There will also be more transparency for those with joint accounts. If one of the holders requests the redemption of a forgotten amount, the other, when entering the system, will be able to see information such as the amount, date and CPF of the person who made the request.

funding sources

The new phase of the SVR included sources of forgotten resources that were not in last year’s batches. Closed pre-payment or post-payment accounts, registration accounts held by closed brokerage houses and distributors, and other resources available at institutions for returns were added.

In addition to these sources, the SVR includes the following amounts, already available for withdrawals last year: closed checking or savings accounts; capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of former members of credit unions; Unsought resources from closed consortium groups; unduly charged fees; and installments or expenses of credit operations unduly charged.

blows

At this stage of the program, the Central Bank advises account holders to be careful with fraudsters who claim to act as intermediaries for alleged redemptions of forgotten amounts. The BC clarifies that all the services of Valores a Receivable are completely free, that it does not send links or contact you to deal with amounts to be received or to confirm personal data.

The BC also clarifies that only the financial institution that appears in the consultation of the Values ​​Receivable System can contact the citizen. The institution warns citizens not to provide passwords and clarifies that no one is authorized to make such requests.