AGU creates committee to promote inclusion of minorities

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) created a Diversity and Inclusion Committee, which will have the mission of proposing actions to respect and welcome minorities in the body, according to an ordinance published this Monday (27) in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The group will be composed of six members, appointed by the AGU’s Special Advisory Board for Diversity and Inclusion and by the Secretariats for Internal Control and General Consultancy. According to the AGU, another ten members will be selected through public notice among civil servants in the careers of Union lawyer, National Treasury attorney, federal attorney, Central Bank attorney and AGU support areas. Those selected will serve a two-year term. Gender parity is foreseen among the nominees, who will be volunteers.

The group will meet every two months. There is a proposal for the participation of guests from other bodies, such as the Ministries of Human Rights, Women and Management and Innovation in Public Services and the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

“We want to promote a dialogue with civil society regarding these issues so that we can build something that is really effective and that provides a more welcoming and equitable environment within the AGU”, says the special advisor for Diversity and Inclusion and coordinator of the committee, Cláudia Trindade, in a note released on the AGU website.

With its creation, the committee’s next steps are to prepare an action plan and identify diversity and inclusion policies and projects underway in the Executive Branch that can be implemented by the AGU.