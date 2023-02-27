Iranian drones used in new Russian strikes near Kiev

The city of Khmelnysky, just over 300 kilometers from Kiev, was bombed in the early hours of Monday (27). According to authorities, one person was killed and four were injured. Ukrainian forces say they have shot down 11 of 14 Iranian-made drones used in Russian strikes near Ukraine’s capital in the past few hours.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry confirmed that Russian forces attacked the town of Khmelnytsky at dawn, killing an Emergency Service rescuer and wounding four people.

The governor of the municipality, Oleksandr Symchyshyn, denounced, in Telegram, the “massive terrorist attack on the community”.

“This time, the enemy used a UAV. So far, there is one dead and four wounded. Several buildings were damaged. The fires are out,” wrote Symchyshyn, adding that the rescuer “died in the line of duty”.

In a message posted on social media, Ukrainian authorities said they had intercepted 11 of the 14 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian forces. Most were shot down near Kiev.

Also in a statement, the local military administration explained that the “drone attack was carried out in two waves, prolonged as much as possible”.

“For this reason, the night air raid alarm in Kiev lasted five and a half hours,” he added.

According to Serhii Popko, head of Kiev’s military administration, there were no casualties or damaged infrastructure in the capital.

