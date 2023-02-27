Launch of ship that would transport astronauts is canceled

A technical problem forced the US company SpaceX to cancel the launch of a ship that was preparing to transport four astronauts to the International Space Station of NASA, the US space agency.

The mission was suspended two minutes before the scheduled time for launch, at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, United States, with the company reporting that “there was no time to deal with the problem involving the engine ignition system”.

So far, SpaceX has not provided any details about the new launch date.

Inside the Falcon, the astronauts, two Americans, one Russian and the other from the United Arab Emirates, had to wait about an hour until the fuel was completely removed from the engines.

The team’s mission is to replace the four astronauts who have been at NASA’s International Station since last October.

The cancellation may have occurred due to a problem involving the grounding equipment used to charge the engine’s ignition fluid.

A SpaceX engineer compared “the critical system to the spark plug system in an automobile”.

