Command of commissions and tax reform move Congress

After 11 days without activities because of Carnival, next week, both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate, the offices should be busy again with the latest articulations around the command of the main permanent committees.

The choice of presidencies for these collegiate bodies – through which legislative proposals pass before the final vote in plenary – almost always respects criteria of proportionality with the size of the parties and blocs’ benches.

In the Chamber, the attention of the PT, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s party, is focused on the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), the most important in the House, in addition to others such as Education, Environment and Sustainable Development, in addition to Financial Inspection and Control Commission (CFFC).

These commissions are also disputed by PP, MDB and PL, the last being the acronym of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro. Among other commissions, due to the ease of monitoring the federal government’s actions, the Financial Inspection and Control Commission is also part of the bill’s plans. Another request of the party is the rapporteurship of the next Budget.

In the Senate, the PL tries to guarantee at least the presidency of the Infrastructure Commission. Despite having the largest group in the House, with the defeat of the minority bloc – PL, PP and Republicans – for the presidency, the expectation is that the PL will remain with the Social Affairs Commission (CAS), which is traditionally not a target. of fierce competition.

Proposals

Regarding the priority agendas, the highlight is the working group created with 11 deputies to try to unlock the tax reform, which has dragged on for years without progress in Congress. Led by Deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and reporting by Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), next week – on Tuesday (28th) and Wednesday (1st) – the group should meet to officially start the activities with the presentation of the work plan and, on the following day, to proceed with the discussion.

The act of creating the group estimates that the work will be completed within 90 days. During this period, public hearings and meetings with bodies and entities of organized civil society, professionals, jurists and authorities are planned.

The expectation is that a text will be ready for voting in two to three months. To speed up the debate, the government’s economic team, led by Fernando Haddad, defends the approval of the reform in two stages. The first would focus on the change in taxation on consumption and the expectation of approval in the first half of the year. The second, to be presented in the second half, would bring changes in income taxes.

Senate

Officially, next week, only one session is scheduled to deliver the commendation to encourage Culture on Tuesday (28), in addition to a solemn session to remember the centenary of the death of Rui Barbosa (on 1/3/1923) , set for March 1.

The request to honor the patron saint of lawyers, the Senate and the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) is from the President of the House, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).