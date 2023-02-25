Post-carnival blocks liven up the streets of Rio de Janeiro over the weekend

|Fact-checking
Instituted by the Catholic Church to mark the beginning of Lent and end the celebrations of Momo’s revelry, Ash Wednesday has already passed, but Carnival, at least in Rio de Janeiro, insists on having no end. For the joy of revelers, the post-carnival weekend is full of options throughout the city. Today’s (25th) highlights are Bloco da Anitta, which hopes to attract 100,000 revelers to the city center, and Mulheres de Chico, in Leme. In addition to the Carnival 2023 Champions Parade in Sapucaí.
Those who want to enjoy the revelry until the last moment will continue to have 3,250 transit operators, eight fixed medical posts, 220 ambulances and 34,000 sanitary facilities, including chemical toilets, positioned where the blocks will pass, 10% for people with disabilities (PCDs ).
February 25, 2023
Anitta’s block
Rua Primeiro de Março, 64, Downtown
Start: 9 am
End: 12pm
women from chico
Almirante Julio de Noronha Square – Leme
Start: 10am
End: 15h
foot odor
Largo do Curvelo, Santa Teresa
Start: 12 noon
End: 4pm
Quizomba
Avenida Mem de Sa, 5, Lapa
Start: 12 noon
End: 4pm
joy of the republic
Rua dos Invalidos, 3, Centro
Start: 6pm
End: 10pm
Just Cachaça
Rua Nabuco de Freitas, 183, Santo Cristo
Start: 6pm
End: 10pm
Cradle of Samba
Travessa do Mosqueira, Lapa
Start: 6pm
End: 10pm
caraxue
Manduca Bakery, Rua Cerqueira, 74, Paquetá
Start: 3:30 pm
End: 5:30 pm
bafafa
San Salvador Square, Laranjeiras
Start: 10am
End: 3pm
If This Street Were Mine
Sandro Moreira Square, Flamengo
Start: 1pm
End: 5pm
No way out
Rua General Severiano, 76, Botafogo
Start: 4pm
End: 8pm
Sufridus de Copacabana
Inhanga Square, Copacabana
Start: 4pm
End: 10pm
super cool
Afonso Pena Square, Tijuca
Start: 4pm
End: 9pm
February 26th – Sunday
Monoblock
First of March Street, Downtown
Start: 9am
End: 12pm
Papudinho do Rio Comprido
Countess Paulo de Frontin Square, Rio Comprido
Start: 3pm
End: 8pm
Our block
Rua Sacadura Cabral, 75, Saúde
Start: 5pm
End: 8pm
gossips on duty
Rua Jardim Botânico with Rua General Garzon, Jardim Botânico
Start: 10 am
End: 2pm
Barangal Housing Condominium
Joel’s Shack, Posto 9, Ipanema
Start: 10:30 am
End: 2pm
Broxadão
Av. Atlantica, 2440, Copacabana
Start: 2:30 pm
End: 6pm
Foam Boka Band
Rua Marques de Olinda, 45, Botafogo
Start: 6pm
End: 10pm
*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
