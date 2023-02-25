Post-carnival blocks liven up the streets of Rio de Janeiro over the weekend

Instituted by the Catholic Church to mark the beginning of Lent and end the celebrations of Momo’s revelry, Ash Wednesday has already passed, but Carnival, at least in Rio de Janeiro, insists on having no end. For the joy of revelers, the post-carnival weekend is full of options throughout the city. Today’s (25th) highlights are Bloco da Anitta, which hopes to attract 100,000 revelers to the city center, and Mulheres de Chico, in Leme. In addition to the Carnival 2023 Champions Parade in Sapucaí.

Those who want to enjoy the revelry until the last moment will continue to have 3,250 transit operators, eight fixed medical posts, 220 ambulances and 34,000 sanitary facilities, including chemical toilets, positioned where the blocks will pass, 10% for people with disabilities (PCDs ).

February 25, 2023

Anitta’s block

Rua Primeiro de Março, 64, Downtown

Start: 9 am

End: 12pm

women from chico

Almirante Julio de Noronha Square – Leme

Start: 10am

End: 15h

foot odor

Largo do Curvelo, Santa Teresa

Start: 12 noon

End: 4pm

Quizomba

Avenida Mem de Sa, 5, Lapa

Start: 12 noon

End: 4pm

joy of the republic

Rua dos Invalidos, 3, Centro

Start: 6pm

End: 10pm

Just Cachaça

Rua Nabuco de Freitas, 183, Santo Cristo

Start: 6pm

End: 10pm

Cradle of Samba

Travessa do Mosqueira, Lapa

Start: 6pm

End: 10pm

caraxue

Manduca Bakery, Rua Cerqueira, 74, Paquetá

Start: 3:30 pm

End: 5:30 pm

bafafa

San Salvador Square, Laranjeiras

Start: 10am

End: 3pm

If This Street Were Mine

Sandro Moreira Square, Flamengo

Start: 1pm

End: 5pm

No way out

Rua General Severiano, 76, Botafogo

Start: 4pm

End: 8pm

Sufridus de Copacabana

Inhanga Square, Copacabana

Start: 4pm

End: 10pm

super cool

Afonso Pena Square, Tijuca

Start: 4pm

End: 9pm

February 26th – Sunday

Monoblock

First of March Street, Downtown

Start: 9am

End: 12pm

Papudinho do Rio Comprido

Countess Paulo de Frontin Square, Rio Comprido

Start: 3pm

End: 8pm

Our block

Rua Sacadura Cabral, 75, Saúde

Start: 5pm

End: 8pm

gossips on duty

Rua Jardim Botânico with Rua General Garzon, Jardim Botânico

Start: 10 am

End: 2pm

Barangal Housing Condominium

Joel’s Shack, Posto 9, Ipanema

Start: 10:30 am

End: 2pm

Broxadão

Av. Atlantica, 2440, Copacabana

Start: 2:30 pm

End: 6pm

Foam Boka Band

Rua Marques de Olinda, 45, Botafogo

Start: 6pm

End: 10pm

*Intern under the supervision of Akemi Nitahara