Rio Champions Parade: six schools return to Sapucaí this Saturday

This Saturday (25), lovers of samba schools will have the opportunity to see once again the top six carnival performers in the Parade of Champions. The expectation is for a packed Sambadrome, with the presence of more than 100,000 people, according to the Independent League of Samba Schools in Rio Tickets for the bleachers, chairs, boxes and boxes on the Passarela do Samba on Marquês de Sapucaí, in the center of Rio, were sold out in -Friday (23).

parade schedule

The Parade of Champions is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm and will follow the rules of the official parades. Each association must present itself in a minimum time of 60 minutes, and a maximum of 70 minutes. Without the pressure of not being able to make a mistake in front of the judges, it becomes a moment of relaxation and joy for the members of the samba schools.

The order of presentation is inverse to the classification of the school, that is, the first to parade will be the sixth placed. The parade ends with the great champion of the 2023 carnival.

Check the presentation order below:

1) Great Riverwith the plot that paid tribute to the singer and composer Zeca Pagodinho;

2) Hosewith the plot The Africas that Bahia sings, which brought black ancestry to the land where samba was born;

3) Hummingbirdwith the plot brave peoplethe cry of the excluded in the bicentennial of Independence and recalled July 2, 1823, when Brazilian soldiers defeated Portuguese troops who were still in Bahia, even after the cry of Dom Pedro I on the banks of the Ipiranga;

4) Vila Isabelwith the plot At this party, I take faith!which celebrated the various beliefs and religious festivals;

5) Turnoverrunner-up in 2023, with the story of Rosa Maria Egipciçaa, the first black woman to write a book in Brazil and who was forgotten by history;

6) Empress Leopoldinensegrand champion of the 2023 special group, brings the plot The goat’s grip that the excommunicated man treated with ill will and the Blessed One did not give shelterwhich imagined the return of cangaceiro Virgulino Ferreira da Silva, known as Lampião, to Earth after having no shelter in hell or heaven.

Ramos’ green and white team had not won a title for 22 years. Carnival designer Leandro Vieira was inspired by cordel literature to develop the plot, which pleased the school’s community and excited the public who attended the official parade.

Those who arrive early to Sapucaí can also watch a performance by Embaixadores da Alegria, a samba school formed by people with disabilities, including a group of wheelchair users who are part of the Prohibition team, from Detran-RJ.

How did the parade come about?

Radio broadcaster Rubem Confete, presenter of the program Histórias do Confete, on National Radio of Riosays that the Parade of Champions began in the 1980s, after the inauguration of the Sambódromo during the 1984 carnival.

That year, for each parade day, one and another in On Monday, a champion school was chosen. The chosen ones were Portela and Mangueira, respectively. At the next, the two competed with the best in the access group. The green and pink team won the title of Supercampeã, which is the only one, as the following year the title was no longer awarded.

In place of this dispute, the Parade of Champions was created, with the first six placed after calculating the scores of the judges.

“It was there [1984] that began the history of the Supercampeã Saturday. He was [uma ideia] from Riotur [ Empresa de Turismo do Município do Rio ], allied to the leadership of the Association of Samba Schools. There was no Liesa [Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba do Rio ]”, explains Confete, known as the griô or samba griot, who in African culture is the person who keeps the group’s memory alive, telling the stories and myths of that people.