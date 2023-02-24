Lula reinforces the group’s suggestion to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine

On the date that the war between Russia and Ukraine completes one year, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took a position on social networks, this Friday morning (24). Through his Twitter account, the president once again defended negotiations to end the conflict, which has already killed thousands of people, destroyed Ukrainian cities, displaced millions of citizens of the invaded country and has caused worldwide concern for its socio-economic effects.

At a time when humanity, with so many challenges, needs peace, one year of the war between Russia and Ukraine is completed. It is urgent that a group of countries, not involved in the conflict, assume the responsibility of forwarding a negotiation to restore peace. — Lula (@LulaOficial) February 24, 2023

Since the beginning of the government, Lula has adopted the position of condemning the war and defends the creation of a group, formed by countries not involved in the confrontation, to mediate a peaceful way out of the conflict.

On the eve of the war’s one year anniversary, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mikhail Galuzin, told Russian news agency Tass that the Russian government is analyzing Brazilian proposals to put an end to the war. The Russian vice-chancellor also highlighted the fact that Brazil does not supply arms and ammunition to Ukraine, which would have placed Brazil in the position of a potential mediator in the matter.

This Thursday (23), Brazil voted in the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in favor of a request for Russian withdrawal from Ukrainian soil. Brazil joined another 140 countries in approving this new resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine. The text was rejected by another 32 countries and seven abstained. Brazil was the only country in the Brics – economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – to vote in favor of the resolution to end the conflict.

To understand the context in which the Russian invasion began and analyze the current moment of the war, access the special report.