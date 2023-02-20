Bridge between Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina yields with 100 people

A suspension bridge that connects the municipalities of Torres (RS) and Passo de Torres (SC) had part of its structure broken. According to the city hall of Rio Grande do Sul, the accident happened around 2:20 am today (20) because of overweight. About 100 people were using the bridge to cross when it gave way.

“The firefighters from Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina worked on the rescue and, so far, there is no information about victims”, informed the city hall of Torres, through a note. “When crossing the bridge, there are information signs about the maximum capacity: 20 people,” the statement added.