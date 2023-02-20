Rio has 41 street blocks this Carnival Monday

Forty-one carnival blocks must parade through the streets of the city of Rio in this carnival fair (20). Among the highlights is the Bloco do Sargento Pimenta, which performs from 10 am, at Aterro do Flamengo, in the south zone of the city.

The block is known for making an unusual mix of the British band The Beatles with Brazilian rhythms such as samba, march and maracatu.

For children, the option is Largo do Machadinho, But Not Largo Meu Suquinho, which has its party in Praça do Largo do Machado, in Catete, also in the south of the city, from 10 am.

There are also options for revelers in other neighborhoods of the city, such as Bloco Exagerado (from 9:30 am, in the center), Banda Bacalhau na Vara (from 10 am, in Padre Miguel), Banda Polvo da Ilha (from 11 am, on Ilha do Governador), Universibloco (from 3pm in Maracanã), Banda da Inválidos (from 4pm in Lapa), Banda do Riviera (from 4pm in Barra da Tijuca), Bloco das Divas (the from 4 pm, at Recreio dos Bandeirantes), Cidade Jardim Block (from 4 pm, in Curicica), (from 5 pm in Botafogo), Bloco da Colônia (from 5 pm in Paquetá) and Bloco Papo de Cachaça (from 5 pm in Méier).