Block shooting in Magé leaves two dead and several injured

A shooting during a carnival block parade in Magé, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro, left at least two dead on the night of (19). According to the press office of the city hall, the victims are a woman and a child. The incident occurred on Mauá beach, during the parade of the Bloco das Piranhas, around 11 pm.

The Military Police (PM) said, in a statement, that two people exchanged shots during a fight in the block and that 19 people were injured.

The prefecture of Magé reported that one of those responsible for the shooting is a police officer. One of those involved is a criminal who operates in the region.

Many of the injured were taken to hospitals in the city. The most serious cases were taken to the Adão Pereira Nunes Hospital (Saracuruna), in the neighboring municipality of Duque de Caxias.

Despite not promoting the carnival, the city hall was supporting the blocks, including more than 40 men from the Civil Guard and Public Order, in addition to 120 private security guards, and all the support of the 34th BPMERJ. “Our health and social assistance networks are giving all the support to the victims and their families. The City Hall has determined the suspension of support for the Carnival program in the city and has made an appeal for all the blocks to cancel their parades”, added in the note the Magé City Hall.