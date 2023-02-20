Sapucaí brings together historiography and delirium on the second day of parades

The second night of Marquês de Sapucaí parades, this Monday (20th) will bring real and imagined stories in the plots of the Special Group samba schools, with delirious fables, historiography and hard-to-believe cases. The parades begin with the curious arrival of buffaloes to Ilha de Marajó, told by Paraíso do Tuiuti, which enters the avenue at 10 pm.

The animals’ journey told by the school begins in India and is related to the spice trade to the West. A ship with buffalo and spices was traveling from the Asian country to French Guiana, but it sank right off the Brazilian coast, where the cattle managed to arrive as shipwrecked people and became a cultural symbol. One of Tuiuti’s carnavalescos, João Vitor Araújo swears that was the case.

“The human crew died, but the animals managed to swim to Marajó Island. If you ask me how, I don’t know”, he confesses. “All we know is that they reached the coast, adapted to the climate and live happily ever after. And today Marajó Island has one of the largest herds in the world”.

Based on this unbelievable saga, the school describes the natural beauties of the island and also the internationally famous Marajoara art and folklore. The plot also honors the composer Mestre Damasceno and the carimbó.

centenary

The 2023 parade will mark the centenary of Portela, the greatest champion in the history of Rio de Janeiro‘s carnival. The blue and white school of Madureira will take advantage of the event to visit its own history, bringing back five notable figures, who at Carnival receive the title of bulwarks: the historic sambista Paulo da Portela; the flag bearer Tia Dodô; bookkeeper and patron Natal da Portela, and singers and composers David Corrêa and Monarco.

Paulo da Portela will be interpreted on the avenue by the actor Ícaro Silva, who considered the invitation a great honor due to the historical importance of the sambista.

“He helped take samba out of marginality, invented the samba-enredo and brought the carnival parade as we know it today to our popular culture. So it is a great honor not only for me as a lover of the school, but as an artist and black, and Brazilian, to represent this man who did so much for our population and for the tradition of Afro-Brazilian culture”, said the actor.

Also blue and white, Vila Isabel will talk about religious festivals of different beliefs, highlighting not only spirituality, but the fun they promote. The plot includes ancient pagan festivals, festivals of religious patron saints, popular festivals such as São João and celebrations with indigenous origins such as Parintins. Carnival, of course, is not left out and will be the grand finale of the parade.

Carnival designer Paulo Barros recalls that Carnival is also a party with a religious origin and adds that the parade will be a great miscellany of celebrations. “The plot is based on joy and fun. After a long time with the pandemic, which made us very sad, we studied a plot for the Vila and only thought about joy and fun”.

Cordel literature is Imperatriz Leopoldinense’s great inspiration for imagining Lampião’s arrival in the afterlife. Sky? Hell? The Empress will say that the cangaceiro did not find shelter in either of the two and returned to Earth.

The fantastic story is an adaptation of strings by José Pacheco, Guaipuan Vieira, Rodolfo Coelho Cavalcante and Moreira de Acopiara. Carnival designer Leandro Vieira is responsible for research and development and imagined a Lampião too rowdy to be accepted by Tinhoso, and too sinful for São Pedro to open the doors of heaven to him. Not even Padre Ciço’s intercession did the trick, and Virgulino ended up spreading throughout Brazil, in the art of Luiz Gonzaga and Mestre Vitalino.

“Lampião is this mythical character of Brazilian folklore who in several areas was embraced as a typical figure of Brazilianness. So, when looking into these strings, we try to find a delirious destiny for this so contradictory and fascinating figure in Brazilian culture”, explains carnival designer Leandro Vieira. “My interest is not to know if he is a hero or a villain, it is not to judge Lampião or present his biography”.

After Lampião’s journey after death, Beija-Flor will enter the avenue talking about real historical events, but not always remembered. The Nilópolis school will recount the “true independence of Brazil”, on July 2, 1823, when Brazilian soldiers defeated Portuguese troops who were still in Bahia, even after the cry of Dom Pedro I on the banks of the Ipiranga.

The synopsis of the plot, entitled Convocation, proposes a revision of what is considered the historical landmark of Independence, the 7th of September. “The popular triumph of 1823 is much more about us and about our disputes. The Independence Day we want is celebrated to the sound of caboclo drumming, singing that even the sun is Brazilian. We need to celebrate popular landmarks at festivals that smell, color and taste like Brazil, recognizing female and Afro-Amerindian protagonism. We are those men and women who, excluded from the spaces of power, dare to hope for tomorrow. Brazil needs to recognize the many Brazils and their true battles”.

Based on this change, the school proposes a re-reading of all of Brazilian history, in a parade that is also a “civic act for the construction of a free, sovereign and truly independent Brazil. We party because this is also a political manifestation and at the carnival celebration we shout that other Brazils are possible”, summons Beija-Flor.

The parades of the special group end with a tribute by Viradouro to a little-known character in Brazilian history, Rosa Maria Egipciaca, an African woman born in Benin and enslaved in Brazil, where she lived a life also marked by visions, prophecies and faith.

The Niterói school will tell how the author of Sacred Theology of God’s Love Bright Light of Pilgrim Souls, a book from which little has been preserved, provoked the wrath of the Catholic Church by narrating extrasensory experiences with Jesus Christ and mixing her African roots with Christian rites . This nuisance ended in persecution, and Rosa Maria was arrested and taken by the Inquisition to Lisbon, where she remained until her death in 1771.

Check the time each parade starts:

Tuiutí Paradise: 10pm

Portela: 23h

Vila Isabel: 0h

Empress: 1h

Beija-Flor: 2 hours

Turnover: 3h