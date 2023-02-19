Minister Waldez Góes will visit the north coast of São Paulo tomorrow

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, announced today (19), through his social networks, that he will visit tomorrow (20) the north coast of São Paulo, affected by heavy rains in the last 24 hours, which left at least two dead, a 7-year-old child and a 40-year-old woman.

Góes said that he spoke with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, by telephone, and that he acted to call the Ministry of Defense to follow up on actions to clear the highways.

“We are taking action and closely monitoring the situation on the north coast of São Paulo. I have already spoken by telephone with the governor and the mayors of the municipalities affected. We have also contacted the Ministry of Defense to follow up on actions to clear roads in the region,” said the minister.

Góes also said that the National Civil Defense is traveling to the region, which covers the municipalities of Caraguatatuba, Ilha Bela, São Sebastião and Ubatuba, in the next few hours to provide support for relief actions and response to the population. The minister said that the portfolio will “summarily” recognize the emergency situation in São Sebastião, one of the cities most affected by the storms.

“Furthermore, I will be visiting the areas affected by the heavy rains together with the national secretary for Civil Defense and Protection, Wolnei Wolff, this Monday. We will continue to be alert and work to promptly face the whole situation,” he said.

According to the Civil Defense of São Paulo, three of the four cities on the north coast of São Paulo had, in the last 24 hours, the volume of rain expected for the entire month of February. In São Sebastião, the volume in the last 24 hours was double the expected average for the month.