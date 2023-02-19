Maranhão: Rosa Reis keeps alive the memory of popular carnival

Singer, cashier of the divine and cacuriá, Creole drum dancer. This is how Rosa Reis is defined, a prominent personality in the popular culture of Maranhão, coordinator of the Laboratory of Artistic Expressions (Laborarte), a group founded in the 1970s, which plays a prominent role in researching, recording and disseminating popular culture in the state. Born on March 6, 1959, Rosa has been a member of Laborarte since 1983.

The group operates in several artistic languages ​​and is a barn of artists from the theater, dance, music, photography, visual arts and popular culture of Maranhão. It is a kind of school focused on the appreciation of popular culture, where you learn about different manifestations, such as the Creole drum, playing the Divino Espírito Santo box, dancing cacuriá, typical dance of the state, and getting to know the history of Maranhão popular culture. For over 50 years, Laborarte has been a point of reference for popular culture in Maranhão.

On Carnival Monday, Labô, as it is affectionately called, opens the doors of the historic mansion in the center of São Luís, on Rua Jansen Müller, to promote traditional culture with different manifestations of popular culture. Traditional blocks, Tambor de Crioula, Afro blocks, Tribos de Índio, Casinha da Roça and other games perform in front of the centenary mansion that houses the group. Players dressed as Fofão, a typical character, add sparkle to the party. This more than 30-year-old initiative aims to preserve the memory of the city’s traditional carnival.

In addition to coordinating Labô, Rosa has an artistic career, which began in 1989, with the show Cantareira. Since then, she has recorded compositions by different composers, such as Josias Sobrinho, César Teixeira, Chico César, Joãozinho Ribeiro, Chico Maranhão, Nosly Júnior, Celso Borges, Zeca Baleiro, Fauzi Beydoun and Tião Carvalho. She has released six studio albums and a compilation, as well as guest appearances on albums by other artists.





Rosa Reis is a producer and member of the shows Cacuriá by Dona Teté, currently under her responsibility, and Master Felipe’s Tambor de Crioula. Art, which runs in the family’s veins, resulted in an artistic partnership with his three daughters, Luana Reis, Imira Brito and Camila Reis, in several of the group’s shows.

Brazil Agency: How did this relationship with popular culture begin?

Rosa Reis: I consider my relationship with popular culture from the moment I entered Laborarte and began to discover more about Bumba-boi, the Creole drum, to follow this movement more. Since then I’ve gone deeper and deeper, I’ve started to research more, I’ve been getting more involved and I’ve brought all of this into my music work. That’s how my involvement with popular culture came about. This thing of living with the masters, talking, participating in workshops, going to the terreiros, going to their headquarters and all this made me more and more passionate about our traditional culture.

Brazil Agency: And your trajectory with Laborarte, how was it?

Rosa Reis: I arrived at Laborarte in 1983 and here I started working with the sound department, because, at the time, I sang in Coral São João. My contribution to the sound department, working in various languages: theater, dance, music. There we started creating shows, researching traditional rhythms like Bumba-boi, Tambor de Crioula, Festa do Divino, Cacuriá. And that’s where this whole story began where I am today.

Brazil Agency: Is it a challenge to be at the head of Laborarte?

Rosa Reis: It’s a big challenge, because here we work with several languages ​​that demand. I’ve had a more difficult time, because I’m a civil servant, now retired. So, there was a time when it was very difficult to reconcile schedules and at the same time be working with art and culture. Today I feel calmer.

We have a management group in several areas: capoeira, theater, tambourine and popular dance that is Cacuriá. So several teams work together and manage to keep the mansion running at all times. But maintenance is still difficult, as the mansion is over 100 years old and is always in need of minor renovations and maintenance.





To maintain the mansion, we hold workshops and sell shows. Then comes a percentage and that’s what we keep. Other than that, we participate in public notices. Sometimes, the percentage that comes from the workshops ends up being more for paying the people in charge. So, this is how we survive here, carrying out social projects. We have already worked on social and cultural projects. The last two years have been very difficult, due to the pandemic. Now that we’re on the rise.

We had a coordinator at Laborarte, Nelson Brito, who made the group work all year round, within the city’s cultural calendar, during Carnival, Holy Week, São João, holidays, children’s week, Christmas. We always put on a show on those dates, there were always events and that kept the house going. Also because we do not receive subsidies from the state or city government. Here we remain even with our activities, with our productions.

Brazil Agency: Talk a little about Carnival at Laborarte.

Rosa Reis: When I got here, people made a lot of props for the samba schools. The plastic artists from the house would bring wings to make props and everything else, so we already had that relationship with carnival. Around 1986, 1987, the group began to think about a show that would bring Carnival the way it used to happen in the city, on the street. So, we saw that he was very weakened, especially in the street, in groups, in games. At that time, there was more the catwalk carnival, which we questioned, because we thought it was an imitation of the one in Rio de Janeiro, that whole thing.

In fact, we wanted to strengthen another side of Carnival, which was the street side. From traditional groups, from blocks. We have many traditional blocks in the city, many Indian tribes. The tribes today need renewal, it is a manifestation that is very weakened due to lack of investment, even support. Then we have the samba groups that are already quite traditional, like the Fuzileiros da Fuzarca, the Crioula drums. There are also street performers, such as Cruz Diabo, Deck, Bear, Monkey and Dog, Dominós, Fofão who is a very traditional character here. It was all disappearing and some even disappeared,

Another thing were the dances in the city on Monday night: Bigorrilho, Gruta do Satã, Saravá. The balls took place in big houses and people went masked. I didn’t live that much, because I was still a girl, but I heard about the dances. And that’s what we wanted, to strengthen this side, holding Carnival on Monday, drawing attention to it, drawing attention to it through the shows we did, through the texts. And also the political involvement within the party. We brought questions, such as abadá. Why is everyone wearing abadá if we can put it on, create our fantasy?

It is from there that Carnival on Monday emerges, asking questions and bringing them to Laborarte’s door. And one of the things from the old days was the robberies, as they called them. The robberies were visits by groups to the homes of friends and partners. It was an exchange, you gave a drink, food, there was a whole relationship and today that is practically over. They still happen in some houses, which invite some groups, but today the difficulty is greater, because for a group to go out, they need transport, the musicians’ fee.

We also started with children’s programming, which is Baile da Chupeta, and we’re going to have Serpentina, which is a work done with friends. The children are all in love, then we have the Afro Akomabu block, we will have the Tambor de Crioula by master Felipe, the traditional block Os Feras, the Urso Caprichosos, which were games that were disappearing. We went to the interior of the island, in Mata and there was Urso Caprichoso, who we brought to perform here. This group grew stronger, so much so that they still come here today. We’re going to have all these demonstrations and my show is also going to happen. Other than that, we always leave a space for jokes. A lot of family, a lot of children, older people like to stay up here watching in the big house.

Brazil Agency: You spoke of demonstrations that practically disappeared and one of them was the Casinha da Roça.

Rosa Reis: Casinha da Roça spent a period without presenting itself and, then, we also started to bring here. Later, other farmhouses appeared, such as Tijupá, Tapera, inspired by that first traditional cottage, which was from 1940, something like that. I don’t know how it is today, after the pandemic. There is a partner who made one of the houses, who was Erivaldo Gomes, who passed away, and he made Tapera. We are seeing that Carnival in São Luís this year did not have support.

Brazil Agency: How are you seeing the carnival here?

Rosa Reis: I find it very strange, strange, because we have to value our traditions. What I see is that there is a large hiring of groups from outside, trios, axé and other sounds that have nothing to do with carnival and it is a very high investment. This investment could be turned over here, to certain groups that are in need, such as Tribos de Índio, Tambor de Crioula, which has many groups in the city. I think it’s been a terrible thing, and the government has to promote culture, make us reinforce it and that’s not what’s happening.

Brazil Agency: Talk a little bit about your work.

Rosa Reis: I like it a lot, I like working a lot with São João, I like it more than Carnival. But at carnival there is always this involvement, always this joy, we have been doing this here for many years and it is always very nice to sing our marchinhas, songs, trails, drums. São João for me is also very strong. I participate in Cacuriá. We had a great teacher, Ms. Teté, who passed away.

I sing in Cacuriá, in the show, singing Bumba-boi, Tambor de Crioula, Tambor de Mina. The involvement is very strong, I think it’s in the skin, in the blood. For me, my work has a bit of all of that, it’s what I like to do, what I like to sing.





Brasi Agencyl: What is it like to develop a partnership with the daughters at Laborarte? How is the artistic interaction?

Rosa Reis: My girls started here very small, because we used to come here, me and Nelson Brito, the girls’ father, because he was the coordinator here. He was the person who gave his blood for the culture of the State. Some friends called him a popular culture guerrilla. We would come here, rehearse and bring the girls and I think they were absorbing this whole story. Since they were little, they started dancing the Tambor de Crioula, the Cacuriá. Then, as adults, they were already inside the story. Today, I have Camila, who sings, tells stories, writes books, is a very complete artist. I have Luana, who already has more to do with dance and theater, and Imira, who also participates in shows, but likes management more, likes doing production more. We are here today, participating in everything. And there is Nelsinho, who is from capoeira, who was Nelson’s nephew. He’s been here since he was a little boy, he became a capoeira master and today he manages Laborarte’s capoeira. Everything was happening spontaneously.