Bloco das Crepadeiras debuts at the carnival in Brasília

Born in Rio de Janeiro and considered part of Rio’s street carnival heritage for 15 years, the Bloco das Crepadeiras made its debut in the federal capital today (19). The group’s motto is female empowerment. Each reveler chooses the name of a plant, vine or not, and goes to the streets with the little plaque that will identify it in the middle of the revelry.





Actress Fernanda Rocha, 45, is one of the organizers of the Bloco das Crepadeiras in Brasília. Nanda, as she prefers to be called, was unable to travel to enjoy the block in Rio this year and decided to create a “branch” in Vila Planalto, in the central region of the federal capital. “We thought we would be like three hot girls, but we already have more than 70 women signed up”.

“I understood a lot about sorority watching the Bloco das Crepadeiras. In addition to us being together, if there’s a woman feeling sick, we stick to her. If we see that there is a woman going to pee alone, we stick together and go with her. We have an education about what carnival is and what it means to be a woman.”

Journalist Karol Diniz, 39, is a friend of Nanda and helped organize the Bloco das Crepadeiras in Brasília. She recalled that the proposal is that the revelers, each with their plant nomenclature, go out in front of the other street blocks and “climb” on trees and marquees in the neighborhood, positioning themselves for the procession to pass.

“I was born in Brazilia and I saw this Brazilia culture being formed. A street carnival culture. So today we are on the street. It’s beautiful to see the blocks and traditions of other carnivals come here. We are this city with open arms to people from different cities and states.”

Also journalist Noeli Nobre, 43 years old, decided to join the proposal of Bloco das Crepadeiras at the carnival in Brazilia this year. The chosen plant was starlet, also known as bird of paradise for its resemblance to a bird. With a feather on her head and a leaf-themed bikini, she was excited about her debut.





“In recent years, I enjoyed Carnival here in Brazilia. In the past, I didn’t go to Carnival here, but that’s because there wasn’t a Carnival before. Now it has. For ten years now, we have carnival in Brazilia. Hardly anyone travels anymore, people really stay around here. Go out for what, right?”.

The block of creepers came out together with the blocks Charretinha do Forró (children) and Tropicaos.