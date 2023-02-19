Cordão do Boitatá exalts democracy in return of street carnival

The celebration of democracy is the theme of this year’s carnival at Cordão do Boitatá, which took place today (19) at Praça XV, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. Created in 1996 by students and musicians, the block was one of those responsible for revitalizing Rio’s street carnival. It is recognized as Cultural Heritage of Intangible Nature of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

In addition to exalting democracy, the block honored musicians such as Paulinho da Viola, Gilberto Gil, Martinho da Vila, Gal Costa and Moraes Moreira. It is estimated that more than 50,000 people played in the block.

Administrator Jaqueline Lima took her mother and daughter to enjoy the Boitatá carnival this morning. “It is the first carnival after the pandemic. On the way, I was talking to her [minha filha] that I came to this block pregnant. I have pictures of being pregnant, with my belly painted like a basketball. And she really likes it. Today we woke up tired because we went to a block yesterday and I said we could stay at home, but she wanted to come, she woke up early. To go to school, she takes time to get ready, but to come here, she gets ready quickly”.

Until the end of the day, more than 50 blocks parade through the streets of Rio de Janeiro today, including Bangalafumenga and Sympathy is Almost Love.

The revelry began early, at 7 am, in Leblon, with Bloco Areia, and with Divinas Tretas, in Flamengo.