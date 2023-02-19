Deputy denounces violence by PMs against revelers in the DF

The president of the Commission for the Defense of Human Rights, Citizenship, Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, district deputy Fábio Félix (Psol), informed that he will “ask for measures” from the members of the commission against the “absurd” way in which the Military Police of the DF treated revelers during the evening celebrations on Saturday (18).

In a note, the PMDF said that it acted only “in specific situations”, denying having committed any irregularity.

The deputy used his Instagram account to inform that he is collecting “reports of violent dispersion of the blocks”, and that he will demand “measures” against cases of abuse.

“Absurd the way the police treated the revelers yesterday, using pepper spray and acting with violence! The Human Rights Commission will ask for measures, we want a safe carnival and without violations against the population!”, posted the deputy.

Some revelers lamented that the festivities would have ended too early, at 10 pm, and that they would have been forced to “leave public spaces”.

There were also those who regretted the difference in treatment, compared to what happened on January 8, when PMs would have facilitated the coup actions, which resulted in the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, also in Brasília.

“Funny, this same police that should have established order on 1/8…wasn’t in Brazilia!!! Now it comes to show the revelers strength”, posted one of the revelers.

PM’s reply

Contacted by Brazil Agencythe PMDF reported that “there is no record of any case in which the PMDF had to intervene using instruments of lesser offensive potential in an irregular manner”.

“The corporation acted in specific situations to end the de facto process and prevent more excited revelers from invading places that were already closed due to reaching maximum capacity. The corporation also had to use force due to attacks against police officers. Bottles were thrown at the soldiers and a police officer even suffered hand and knee injuries,” he added.

Still according to the PMDF, revelers would have used tear gas in places of great concentration. “One unit was even seized by the police,” said the advisory.

The PM added that only one block had the celebration closed so far: Concentra mas Não Sai, but that this would have occurred “due to lack of a permit”.