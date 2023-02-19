ISIS leader captured in Syria, US says

The US military announced on Saturday that it had captured a local leader of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group in Syria.

Identified as Batar, the man was “involved in the planning of attacks against detention centers and the manufacture of improvised explosive devices”, declared the US military command for the Middle East (Centcom).

Since IS’s territorial defeat in Syria in 2019, hundreds of US troops, deployed in the country’s northeast as part of the anti-jihadist coalition, continue to fight with the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces against suspected IS members.

No civilians or members of US forces were killed or injured during the operation, Centcom added.

The US military said on Friday it had killed a senior IS leader in Syria, adding that four soldiers were wounded in the operation that took place on Thursday night.

In another operation carried out with the Syrian Democratic Forces, on February 10, weapons were seized and another IS officer was killed.

In 2022, two other leaders of the group were killed, one in February, by American special forces in the northwest, and another in October, by former rebels from the province of Deraa (south) supported by the government system.

In October 2019, the United States announced the death of IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during an operation in northwest Syria.

